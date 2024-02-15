Alicia Keys’ Super Bowl Performance Transformed with Pitch-Correction in YouTube Recording

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The NFL caused a stir on Monday as speculation arose that a recording of Alicia Keys‘ halftime performance during Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show had been pitch-corrected before being released on YouTube.

During her performance, Keys captivated the audience with her rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You,” seated at a red piano with a grand cape behind her. At the song’s beginning, some fans noticed a vocal crack in Keys’ voice. Clips of this moment quickly circulated online.

However, when the official performance recording was uploaded to YouTube, the vocal stumble appeared to have been edited out, leading fans to believe that it had been pitch-corrected.

Numerous fans shared side-by-side comparisons of the live show and the pitch-corrected recording as evidence of the alteration. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to representatives for Keys and the NFL for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

Keys’ husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, came to her defense on Monday, stating that fans were focusing on the wrong aspect of the performance. He highlighted the impact of the dress covering the entire stadium and praised Usher and Keys for their incredible collaboration. Beatz emphasized their commitment to positive vibes and making history.

“Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” he said. “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!”

He added: “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

Following “If I Ain’t Got You,” Keys remained onstage to perform “My Boo,” her 2004 single with Usher. Later in the show, stars such as Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris took turns joining Usher onstage.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye Denies Claim Taylor Swift Booted Him from Super Bowl Game