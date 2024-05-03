Thursday, May 2, 2024
Transform Breakfast Eggs with BBQ Sauce
By Ny MaGee
eggs
Hot fried eggs in a pan, close up / Depositphotos

*According to The Daily Meal, frying eggs in BBQ sauce is a delicious way to elevate your breakfast. 

The outlet writes, “When combined with an egg and cooked down in a frying pan, the condiment becomes caramelized and thickens, creating crisp edges and delivering on all those sweetly tangy notes for an undeniably delicious finished product. While it may be an unconventional addition, it’s undeniable that barbecue sauce gives fried eggs an unexpected boost.”

You should “add butter to your pan before layering in your sauce,” this will prevent the eggs from sticking to the pan. 

If you don’t prefer fried eggs, this tip is also applicable to over-easy enthusiasts. If you prefer scrambled eggs, you can blend the sauce directly into your mixture and cook as usual.

Check out four ways to make your BBQ sauce below:

