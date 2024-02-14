Thursday, May 23, 2024
Conservatives Slam Andra Day’s ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ Performance at Super Bowl
By Ny MaGee
*Several conservatives turned to social media to complain about Andra Day’s performance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” ahead of the LVIII Super Bowl. 

“They’re desecrating America’s National Anthem by playing something called the ‘Black National Anthem,’” Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said, according to Vibe

Conservative pundit CJ Pearson added, “Before tonight’s Super Bowl, as a young black man and proud American, let me make myself clear: There is only ONE national anthem,” he wrote. “As there is only ONE United States of America. And it’s for EVERYONE – white, black, yellow, and even maroon. The Left’s agenda of division isn’t just needless; it’s exhausting.”

Republican lawmaker Rep. Mike Loychik also remarked about Day’s performance on X/Twitter, writing, “There’s no such thing as a black national anthem. We are all AMERICANS, united by our great and beautiful Star Spangled Banner. The Super Bowl is supposed to bring us together. It’s a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again.”

Andra Day
Andra Day at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Catherine Opie + Guillermo Del Toro And Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

“It’s a huge moment,” Day told The Associated Press ahead of her big game performance. “I don’t want to just do well, but I really want people to encounter the spirit.”

Last month, Day revealed to Entertainment Tonight how she was prepping for the performance.

“I was so nervous but very, very excited. Grateful. And also, just an honor. It’s an honor to be singing the Black national anthem,” Day said at the time.

“I think I got the call in November when they let me know that like, yes, we’re greenlit to do it and I remember having a very peculiar feeling,” the “Rise Up” songstress shared. “I was like, ‘Why do I feel like it was, like, visceral?’ I was like, ‘Why am I nervous?’ Terrified. I had butterflies in my stomach in November for something that’s gonna happen in February.” 

READ MORE: Andra Day Admits to Struggle with Porn and Sex Addiction: ‘I’m in a Healthier Place’

