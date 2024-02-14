Thursday, May 23, 2024
Chiefs Shooting Update: 1 Dead, At Least 14 Injured After Team’s Super Bowl Parade + PHOTO & Video of Suspected Shooters-LOOK!
By Fisher Jack
*According to Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hopkins, one person has died and several others were injured in a shooting that occurred at the end of a rally celebrating the latest Chiefs Super Bowl win. Hopkins reported that three patients were in critical condition, five were in serious condition, and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, five more victims sought medical attention for injuries sustained at the event, although it is unclear if they were gunshot victims. Four wounded individuals and eight injured individuals were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, as confirmed by hospital spokesperson Keith King.

This shooting is another tragic example of gun violence disrupting American life in locations that were once considered safe. Previous incidents have occurred at churches, schools, grocery stores, outlet malls, hospitals, college campuses, and house parties. In June 2023, two people were shot as fans were leaving a celebration for the Denver Nuggets’ NBA title.

The celebration in downtown Kansas City had an estimated attendance of 1 million people, and the shooting took place near where the Chiefs held their victory rally after the parade. This heartbreaking incident disrupted what had been a joyous day for Chiefs fans, including many children who were given the day off from school to attend.

Below is a photo of police with the suspected shooter (wearing a white hoodie on the ground):

Another Twitter/X video shows Chiefs fans tacking and apprehending one of the two suspected shooters:

Below is video of the two teen shooter suspects:


The shooting occurred while players were still on stage at the rally, interacting with each other. Although some people had started leaving the area, it was still filled with fans who panicked and fled when they heard the gunshots.

Police have taken two armed individuals into custody in connection with the shooting. Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed that all Chiefs players, coaches, and staff who attended the event are safe and accounted for.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves revealed that over 800 law enforcement officers were present at the rally to maintain security.

