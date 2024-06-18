Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Study Finds Sugar Substitute Xylitol Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
By Ny MaGee
*Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have discovered a link between higher levels of the sugar alcohol xylitol and an increased risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke.

Led by Stanley Hazen, M.D., Ph.D., the team “confirmed this association through extensive patient analysis, preclinical research models, and a clinical intervention study,” the Cleveland Clinic writes. Their findings were published in the European Heart Journal.

Last year, Hazen’s research team discovered a comparable association between sugar alcohol erythritol and cardiovascular risk.

Xylitol is commonly used as a sugar substitute in sugar-free candy, gums and oral hygiene products like mouthwash and toothpaste.

“This study again shows the immediate need for investigating sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, especially as they continue to be recommended in combatting conditions like obesity or diabetes,” said Dr. Hazen, Chair of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences at Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute and Co-Section Head of Preventive Cardiology in the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

“It does not mean throw out your toothpaste if it has xylitol in it, but we should be aware that consumption of a product containing high levels could increase the risk of blood clot related events.”

Per the Cleveland Clinic, the research forms a crucial part of Dr. Hazen’s ongoing investigation into factors contributing to residual cardiovascular risk.

Meanwhile, there has been an increase in the use of sugar substitutes over the past decade, driven by the growing preference for processed foods marketed as healthier alternatives.

Learn more about the study via the YouTube clip below.

