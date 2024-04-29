Actor/Entrepreneur Ro Brooks Receives Hometown Honor in Baltimore | PicsVideo

*Actor and Entrepreneur, Ro Brooks was recently feted by his hometown of Baltimore. We’ll have more about that prestigious honor shortly. But first, some background.

Brooks was born Jerome Curtis Brooks Jr., known by you, his Bmore family as Rome, is known for his dramatically compelling role as Michael during his three-season story arc on Own/Tyler Perry’s most successful drama series “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

Ro is equally known for his most recent work in his very first thriller, a Tubi Original – The Caregiver. He has had the honor and privilege of starring in several other popular projects such as Mysterious Ways, FX’s Sons of Anarchy, NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, BET’s The New Edition Story, and Showtime’s Shameless, among his extensive list of acting credits.

Ro has always had a love for music and the arts. At the tender age of 17, he began to manage local rap and R&B groups from his residence, teaching them stage performance, how to write rap songs and dance routines, not to mention booking local talent showcases. In 1987, Ro joined the local rap group “Twice As Nice” (T.A.N.).

In 1990, six busloads of hometown supporters, family and friends alike, would travel to The Big Apple, New York City, with Ro and his former rap group to witness and cheer loudly as they performed live on the Harlem famed stage of “Showtime at the Apollo.”

T.A.N. would end up winning the competition. That win at the Apollo would inspire and motivate all who went as well as his Edmondson Ave. (E.A.) community. It was a proud moment for the entire city. A few years later, Ro would open his first of several music stores “Rome Records” which was combined with a record label, the first of its kind, signing many local artists, some of which are well known today. As a direct result of the store’s success, just a few years later, he would open his second music store. But this one was special because he was able to open it on Edmondson Ave., employing many from the neighborhood he grew up in. “Sounds -N- Da Hood,” a befitting name that Ro created to change the stereotype of the negative sounds that one would otherwise expect to hear regularly in urban neighborhoods to represent pleasant and welcoming sounds.

Sounds of laughter, happiness, babies crying, joy, peace, and last but not least, musical sounds. Ro was famous for having In-Stores, which are events where artists would come through to kick it with Ro, his staff, and his customers while promoting their latest album. This would be the first time in Edmondson Ave’s history that celebrities would venture into our community and interact with fans, customers, and employees giving them hope to dream big. Debunking the notion that you can’t be successful and make something great out of your life comes from the hood. Some of the artists that visited the stores were DMX, Killer Mike, Ann Nesby, Montell Jordan, EPMD, Mobb Deep, Teairra Mari, David Banner, G-Unit, Obie Trice, The Lox, Pretty Ricky, Chamillionaire, Uncle Luke, Olivia, Dipset and many more including a host of local artists; Mully Man, Comp, Paula Campbell, The Authentic John Doe, Mic Ruckazz, Clayway, Nik Styles, Papi J, Grip and The Mercenaries just to name a few.

Ro would go on to create The Hook Up, Music Catalog/Entertainment Magazine (T.H.U.), inspired by his homeboys who were serving time in prison facilities across the world. The phrase “Out of State, Out of Mind” resonates throughout most urban communities due to the high percentage of crimes committed causing many to be arrested and sentenced to prison for extended periods. Once incarcerated they tend to feel as if the world has forgotten about them.

The Hook Up, not only provided inmates with interesting articles to read and the ability to order electronics such as TVs, radios, headphones, CDs, and cassette tapes, but they were also able to write the staff at Sounds-N-Da Hood as a Pen Pal and receive letters from SNDH in return reassuring them that they may be out of state for the moment, but never out of mind.

It was a highlight for SNDH and T.H.U. when several inmates who were released stopped by to give thanks for creating the magazine and especially for writing back. They shared with Ro and his staff how much their letters helped them get through.

Being a young entrepreneur, Ro was also interested in opening other businesses in his community that were needed. He would take walks through the neighborhood doing surveys asking people, females especially, what kind of businesses they thought would benefit our neighborhood. The majority of them voted and agreed that a beauty supply store would be ideal because the closest one was far away. In 2002 “Emorej’s Beauty Supply” was born in the 2000 block of Edmondson Ave. Ro continued to fill the needs of his community by purchasing several houses, making them affordable to live in.

Although Ro no longer resides here, he hasn’t forgotten where he comes from. He makes it his business to visit all of his childhood schools including his alma mater, Walbrook Senior High School, and other local elementary schools to share words of wisdom letting the students know that the sky’s the limit and that you can be or do whatever your heart desires as long as you have faith, work hard and stay in school.

He also visits different senior citizen homes throughout the city showing love to his fans and supporters.

Ro Continues To Give Back In Hollywood, CA

To further his acting career and his spirit of giving back, Ro relocated to Hollywood CA., in 2001. Because of the many pitfalls and potholes that he had to endure along his road to success, he wrote his debut book, “How To Go From Extra To Actor,” to help aspiring actors evade many of the problems and obstacles that he once faced. After receiving positive feedback he realized other ways that he could assist actors in reaching their goal of being successful. He and his beautiful wife Dr. Jennell Brooks, launched an acting class under the name “Acting Class with Ro Brooks.” Still feeling like he could do more for the aspiring actor, Ro began to consider the biggest hurdles actors face today and he concluded that it was securing auditions. In most cases, for an actor to get an audition or to be seen by casting directors for job opportunities, they would have to be submitted for the audition by either their talent agent or their talent manager. Ro knows this road all too well having had the same struggle landing representation as an aspiring actor. As a direct result, he and his wife would open Brooks Talent Management (BTM), in 2019. BTM is a premiere talent management company located in Burbank, CA. They represent over 150 talents which include actors, writers, directors, stunt professionals, voice-over talents, social media influencers, and dancers/choreographers. Some of which reside right here in his hometown of Baltimore.

Brooks Talent Management was honored with the prestigious 2022 Best of Burbank Award for its talent management services. Ro was recently honored for Black History Month by Donelle Dadigan, (President/Founder) of the famous Hollywood Museum by having his wardrobe from Showtime’s hit series, Shameless displayed in their Black History Month exhibit for all the public to see. He was also awarded the Humanitarian Award of the Year in 2017 and the Entertainer Trail Blazer of the Year Award in 2015.

Finally, Ro received citations from not one, but two former Baltimore City Mayors, one in 2000 and the other in 2016.

Today Ro feels honored to be recognized by Baltimore City by having his neighborhood street named after him. Watch it happen below.

