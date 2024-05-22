Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Launches Merchandise Inspired by Clash with Marjorie Taylor Greene
By Ny MaGee
*Rep. Jasmine Crockett has launched her line of “Clapback Collection” merchandise inspired by her heated exchange with Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House hearing last week.

In the viral video, Greene mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” and Jasime referred to MTG as a “bleached blonde bad built butch body.’ As TMZ reports, now selling the phrase on t-shirts. “She says she’s actually filed for a trademark application, and her goal is to raise money to fund other Democrats running for congressional seats,” the outlet writes.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Crockett defended her response to Greene.

“I don’t because here’s the thing. I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected,” she said, ESSENCE reports.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Democratic Congresswoman said her new merch collection featues “various swag that includes random things.”

Speaking to The Hill, Crockett said Greene’s (R-Ga.) comments about her eyelashes demonstrate that she’s racist.

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said.

“Her and Boebert aren’t getting along. Boebert has clip-ins in her hair. And Boebert wears lashes, too, sometimes — it looks like. I don’t know. But she doesn’t attack her for any of her [physical embellishments]. She doesn’t do that, right? But she decided to do it to me. So absolutely [she’s a racist],” Crockett said.

“She probably will raise money, because the racists are going to be so happy to give it to her.


