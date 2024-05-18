Fight! Rep. Jasmine Crockett Comes for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Her ‘Racist’ Remarks | WATCH

*In a charged House Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday evening, Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett condemned Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, labeling her as “racist” after an exchange that quickly escalated into personal attacks.

The committee convened to advance contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland, who had refused to turn over audio recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur. During the session, Greene, a Georgia Republican, incited anger with her comment on Crockett’s appearance: “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

On Friday, Crockett addressed the incident with reporters, asserting, “That’s all it is, it is racism. And she decided that she was going to be that person out loud and out front on yesterday. The difference is I just wasn’t going to take it laying down.”

Crockett firmly stated, “She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that.”

When questioned by CNN’s Abby Phillip about why she deemed Greene’s comments racist, Crockett explained that the Georgia Republican was echoing disparaging remarks commonly propagated by the MAGA movement. “I’ve received so many amazing compliments from MAGA America throughout my time in Congress,” Crockett said sarcastically on “NewsNight.” “Instead of addressing the factual points I present, they attack my appearance, labeling anything I do to enhance my looks as ‘ghetto.’”

Crockett emphasized the discriminatory nature of Greene’s remarks, pointing out the double standard. “I am not the only woman in Congress that wears lashes, and there are women on her side of the aisle that wear lashes as well, as well as hair extensions. But she’s never felt like that was a dig that she needed to take at anyone except for me, a Black woman who sits on the committee.”

Greene’s office responded to the incident by stating that “the only member that brought up any reference to color was congresswoman Crockett.” On social media, Greene defended her comments and criticized her party members for their disapproval of her behavior. “AOC isn’t intelligent. Jasmine Crockett has fake eyelashes. These aren’t attacks on personalities. These are just facts,” she wrote on X.

The confrontation highlights the deepening divisions and the ongoing issues of racism and personal attacks within the halls of Congress.

