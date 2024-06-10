Regé-Jean Page Enters ‘Rebuilding Mode’ as Career Dips Following ‘Bridgerton’ Fame

*Regé-Jean Page garnered widespread attention following his role in “Bridgerton” in 2020, but his prominence in Hollywood has since diminished significantly.

The 36-year-old actor’s career has hit a snag, Life & Style reports, and fans are wondering where it all went so wrong.

“Regé had an amazing lucky break in Bridgerton four years ago and made the smart decision to jump off of that show to cash in and make movie money, but to say it hasn’t quite worked out as planned is a massive understatement,” one insider said.

Page did not return for “Bridgerton‘s” second season because he wanted to explore opportunities outside the show. One fan wrote in the comments section of the Life & Style report, “His refusal to continue his Bridgerton role was very disappointing to his new and cautious fans. It seems his sudden fame, based primarily on his physical appearance and sex appeal, went to his head but not his brains.”

After his “Bridgerton” exit, Page appeared in Netflix’s “The Gray Man” and 2023’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” but both titles failed to boost his profile.

“Regé’s choice of projects wasn’t exactly the problem,” the source added. “At the time, it amounted to a coup for him to get into very hot projects like The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Regé was on the fast track to stardom.”

Per Life & Style, the source noted, “The movies were duds, and the damage was done, and nobody cares that it’s not Regé’s fault.”

The source said Page “is still recovering from Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man‘s underwhelming [success] and the Bond talk has totally evaporated.”

As we reported earlier, he was the fans’ favorite to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, according to social media analysis in 2021.

The source said, “… when you parse the moves Regé made, it’s hard to blame him for being drawn to a brand name like D&D or billion-dollar directors like the Russo Brothers who made Gray Man.”

Page is now in a “rebuilding mode” the insider said, and “finds himself in the unfortunate position of keeping his fingers crossed for a Dungeons & Dragons sequel that Paramount has thus far hesitated to pull the trigger on. He needs a new franchise, and another fresh start, and he needs it yesterday!”

