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Bill Maher Calls HuffPost and BuzzFeed ‘Woke’ During Sit-Down with New Owner Byron Allen

The comedian trashed both outlets on "Club Random" while sitting across from the mogul who just bought them.
Byron Allen | Club Random with Bill Maher
Byron Allen on Club Random with Bill Maher/YouTube screenshot

*Bill Maher picked an awkward audience for his latest rant against HuffPost and BuzzFeed. The comedian tore into both outlets as “woke” on “Club Random” while sitting across from Byron Allen, who now owns them.

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As Mediaite reports, the criticism starts with how the sites treat him. Maher says they are “horrible to me.” He also pinpointed when he believes HuffPost went downhill. “Once [Arianna Huffington] left, [HuffPost] became the most woke,” Maher said, calling the outlet “ridiculous.”

Allen replied, “Yeah, now I own it … I control 50, it’s publicly traded, I control 52%.”

“Someone’s f*cked now,” Maher said before naming the root of his frustration with the sites and with liberals in general: “the purity.”

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Maher dismissed much of their worldview as “silly and insane revolutionary garbage from people who don’t know facts, or history, or perspective.”

He saved his sharpest words for the staff. “All these places are a bunch of … snarky, f*cking millennial, probably nepo babies,” he said, adding, “They are not America.”

Allen Family Digital, LLC finalized its BuzzFeed, Inc. purchase on May 27. The deal covered 40 million shares and cost $120 million.

Allen laid out his goals when the sale closed. “Jonah [Peretti] is a great visionary and has done a phenomenal job,” he said in a statement. The media mogul described a vision of “expanding into free-streaming video, audio and user-generated content.”

Allen added that “with the power of AI,” BuzzFeed is “officially chasing YouTube” as a free-streaming service.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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