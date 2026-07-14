D4vd Case Grand Jury Transcripts Partially Unsealed

A judge approved limited unsealing of grand jury transcripts in the D4vd murder case, showing testimony spanned 18 days across three months.

Celeste Rivas and D4vd

*A judge has partially unsealed grand jury transcripts in the murder case against singer D4vd. The records show jurors heard far more testimony than the public realized.

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Witnesses appeared during seven sessions that stretched across 18 total days. November and December each accounted for five days, while February added eight more. A separate grand jury convened in each of those months. Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ the panels served an investigative purpose.

The unsealing comes with strict limits. Only defense attorneys and prosecutors on the case will receive the documents. The public will not gain access to the transcripts. Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ the panels served an investigative purpose.

The case traces back to April 2024, when 14-year-old Celeste Rivas vanished from Lake Elsinore. Officials say her family last saw her at home around 9 p.m. on April 5. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department carried her as a missing person from that point forward.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez – via GoFundMe

Prosecutors allege D4vd, born David Burke, killed Rivas at his home in April 2025. They claim she had threatened to expose potentially compromising details about their alleged illicit relationship. Authorities further allege he dismembered her body and hid the remains in bags.

Authorities discovered her body in September 2025 inside a Tesla linked to the singer after responding to reports of a foul odor at a Hollywood tow yard. Court records describe the remains as severely decomposed and partially dismembered.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty and sits in custody without bail. His parents stand behind him, family lawyer Kent A. Schaffer told Rolling Stone. “The parents are sad and disappointed that David was arrested, however, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent,” Schaffer said.

“Let us be clear, the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death,” the legal team said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Celeste Rivas Family Rejects Documentary Offers Amid D4vd Murder Case

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