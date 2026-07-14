Culver City (CA) Weighs Ban on New Drive-Thrus as Proposed In-N-Out Divides Residents

City leaders say limiting future drive-thrus could support safer, more walkable neighborhoods.

Los Angeles, CA, USA – May 2, 2022: Exterior of an IN-N-OUT BURGER restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA. (iStock)

*Culver City could soon join a small group of California cities that prohibit new drive-thru restaurants.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

City officials are considering an ordinance that would prevent future drive-thru developments after temporarily freezing new permit applications in June. The proposed rules would leave the city’s eight existing drive-thru businesses untouched while blocking any new ones from being built, according to the New York Post.

The discussion gained momentum after plans emerged for a new In-N-Out Burger that would include 61 parking spaces and a drive-thru lane capable of holding 26 vehicles. If approved, it would become Culver City’s first new drive-thru restaurant since 1997.

Supporters of the proposal argue the city should prioritize long-term transportation goals over additional drive-thru traffic. They say more vehicle queues could add congestion, reduce air quality and create additional hazards for people walking or riding bicycles.

Drive-thru (Getty)

Councilmember Bubba Fish said expanding drive-thrus runs counter to the city’s efforts to create safer, more pedestrian-friendly streets, calling them “the antithesis” of that vision.

Restaurant industry representatives see the proposal differently. California Restaurant Association President Jot Condie argued the measure could discourage quick-service restaurants from opening in Culver City. “You’re essentially banning quick-service restaurants without specifically stating that,” he told LAist.

Restaurant groups contend that eliminating future drive-thrus could limit access for customers who depend on them because of mobility challenges. Fish argued the city can meet those needs through other design features, including expanded accessible parking and walk-up service options.

Drive-thru restrictions already exist elsewhere in California, including citywide bans in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. The Planning Commission will review the proposal before sending it back to the City Council for a final vote.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Crazy Korean Cooking Creator Builds In-N-Out Drive-Thru at Home

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.