Regime Change or Racist Change?

In reviewing Regime Change, Earl Ofari Hutchinson argues the authors overlook race as the foundation of Donald Trump's political power.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson reading ‘Regime Change’

*Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan cover a lot of bases and much ground in taking readers inside the warped, megalomaniacal, debased czar-like reign of Trump. If this is only the first year of that hyper-politically toxic and supremely pathological reign, Regime Change dissects, barring divine intervention, even God can’t help us. But a strong case can be made that Racist Change could easily replace Regime Change in characterizing Trump’s assault on America.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

In the thousands of interviews, the mountain of emails, texts, correspondence, and off-record insider squealing on Trump’s antics, Haberman and Swan sleight one infuriating but unarguable fact.

Trump owes his rise and his firm seat on the imperial throne to a clear, crafty, cynical, and outrageous bedrock of naked, unabashed race-baiting.

Trump’s nonstop ripping of the Obamas, the furious assault on DEI, his reincarnation and homage to Confederate traitors, his deaf-mute silence on the open white nationalist surge, the expunge of anything that remotely honors the prodigious contributions of minorities to America as a nation, all speak less of a commander-in-chief than a white supremacist-in-chief.

Trump’s systematic race pandering has paid marvelous dividends for him. They are a toad stool GOP; a fanatical Trump is God believing MAGA nation. Haberman and Swan correctly brand his regimes an imperial presidency.

However again, the great case can be made that the sick, sad story of Trump’s America is as much Racist Change as could just as Regime Change.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book is Trump’s Obama Obsession (Amazon ebook and Middle Passage Press)

He hosts the weekly news and issues commentary radio show The Hutchinson Report Wednesdays 6 PM PST 9 PM EST at ktymgospel.net.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘The United States Will LOSE!’ – Professor Jiang’s Viral Warning on Iran War Sparks Alarm | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.