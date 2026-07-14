Cynthia Bailey Photo Resurfaces After Murder Suspect Spotted in Background

A birthday tribute from the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star resurfaced after social media users noticed the accused murder suspect seated nearby.

Leon Robinson and Noelle Robinson screenshot via Instagram @cynthiabailey

*Cynthia Bailey’s birthday tribute to Leon Robinson has taken an unexpected turn months after she first shared it.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member shared the photo on March 8 to celebrate her ex’s birthday. The image captures Leon Robinson posing with their daughter, Noelle Robinson, inside a restaurant. Many social media users overlooked the family moment after noticing a familiar face seated at a nearby table in the background.

Followers identified the diner as Nick Reiner, who has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner. The background detail brought renewed attention to Bailey’s post after Page Six highlighted reactions from fans who recognized him.

Michele and Rob Reiner – screenshot

“So y’all gonna act like Rob Reiners son isn’t in the background there?! Oh ok,” one person wrote on Instagram.

Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder and remains in custody without bail. He pleaded not guilty during a February court appearance. Authorities have said the investigation centers on the December deaths of Rob and Michelle at their Brentwood home. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will pursue the death penalty.

Bailey and Robinson’s photo appears to have captured Reiner by coincidence while the former couple was dining at the same restaurant. The image has now become a viral curiosity.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Rob Reiner and Wife Killed Before Dinner with Obamas, Says Michelle | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.