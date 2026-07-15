Black Women Delay Motherhood as U.S. Birth Rates Fall 

African American mother singing lullaby for infant to sleep/Depositphotos

*A growing number of Black women are postponing motherhood as financial strain, educational goals, and pregnancy-related health risks shape decisions about when to start a family.

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Births among Black women fell 4% from 2022 to 2023, according to federal data. That was the steepest decrease among the country’s largest racial and ethnic populations, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

The decline is part of a wider change in American family life. Younger adults are having fewer children, while women in their 30s and 40s account for a larger share of births than in previous decades.

By 2023, women age 30 and older represented more than half of all U.S. births. Since 1990, the number of births among women ages 30 to 35 has risen 71%. Births among women ages 40 to 44 have nearly doubled.

newborn baby/iStock

Black women have historically started families earlier than several other groups, but that pattern is gradually shifting. The average age at first birth for Black women reached 25.9 in 2025.

Researchers connect the change to several overlapping pressures. Housing expenses, student loan balances and childcare costs can make parenthood difficult to afford. Those challenges can be especially significant for Black households because of persistent racial wealth disparities.

Education and career opportunities are also influencing the timing of motherhood. More women giving birth now hold bachelor’s degrees than in 2011, and Black women continue to make major gains in college completion.

Health risks provide another reason some women may wait. Black mothers remain far more likely than white mothers to die from pregnancy-related complications, making safety an important part of family planning conversations.

The decline extends beyond Black women. The United States recorded about 3.6 million births last year, 24,000 fewer than in 2024. Teen births have also fallen dramatically since 1990.

Together, the numbers show that later motherhood is not driven by one factor. For many Black women, it reflects a careful calculation involving health, education, relationships and the rising cost of raising a child.

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