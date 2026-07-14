Fab Morvan Says Frank Farian Never Intended to Use Milli Vanilli’s Voices, Reflects on Scandal and New Music

The former Milli Vanilli star tells the "BHighTV Podcast" he and Rob Pilatus signed away their future without legal advice and are still living with the fallout decades later.

Fab Morvan (BHighTV) – screenshot

*Fab Morvan says the biggest misconception about Milli Vanilli is that he and late music partner Rob Pilatus orchestrated the scandal that made them infamous.

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During a candid appearance on the “BHighTV Podcast,” Morvan alleged that producer Frank Farian never intended to use their voices on the group’s recordings, claiming the pair unknowingly became the public face of a project that had already been recorded by other singers. Now, decades later, Morvan says he’s finally reclaiming his voice, his music and his legacy.

Fab Morvan Says Frank Farian Had a Different Plan

Morvan recalled meeting Pilatus in Munich, Germany, where the two bonded over a shared dream of making music before eventually being introduced to Farian.

The excitement of landing in a professional recording studio quickly turned into confusion.

“We signed a contract without attorney or management,” Morvan said.

When it came time to record, Morvan said he realized something wasn’t right.

“I didn’t know that… the stuff was already recorded, which I found out later.”

According to Morvan, Farian “was never interested in using our voices because he had done that with another group,” referring to the producer’s earlier success with Boney M.

Morvan alleged that once Farian found him and Pilatus, “he trapped us,” saying the pair became financially tied to a contract they didn’t fully understand.

Rob Pilatis and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli – Getty

Millions in Success, But No Financial Control

As Milli Vanilli exploded into one of pop music’s biggest acts, Morvan said the lavish lifestyle masked a different reality.

“We’re talking about over $200 million back then in ’89,” he said while discussing the group’s commercial success.

Yet Morvan claimed he never benefited from the fortune associated with the act.

“My photo is used. I don’t touch a cent out of that.”

He said he and Pilatus didn’t understand that advances and expenses—including travel, hotels, clothing and other costs—would ultimately be recouped.

“I never heard that word before,” Morvan said of the music industry’s financial practices.

When the lip-sync controversy became public, Morvan said he hoped he and Pilatus could prove themselves as legitimate artists. Instead, he believes Farian ended that possibility.

“Everybody went, ‘Whoa, can’t touch you now. Now you’re going to be blacklisted.'”

Fab Morvan (BHighTV) – screenshot

Owning His Music After Losing Control

Today, Morvan says independence matters more than ever.

“Now I got my own label,” he said.

Rather than signing another traditional record deal, Morvan said he’s focused on building a catalog he owns outright.

“I want to own everything.”

He also pushed back against critics who questioned whether he could sing.

“I’m a singer, too. I’m a singer, songwriter, producer.”

Morvan said years of performing have allowed audiences to judge his talent for themselves.

“I don’t have to say nothing. I think the proof is in what you do.”

As for what’s next, Morvan believes the public is finally about to hear the artist he always wanted to become.

“People are going to discover that part.”

A New Chapter Beyond Milli Vanilli

Morvan acknowledged the scandal will always be part of his story, but he doesn’t want it to define the rest of his career.

“I’m a man on a mission,” he said. “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

For Morvan, the interview served as more than a reflection on one of pop music’s most notorious controversies.

It was an opportunity to explain his side of the story, revisit the decisions that changed his life, and introduce the creative voice he says audiences were never given the chance to hear.

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