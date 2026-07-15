World Cup Fever Returned to Inglewood for The Wood Cup II | PHOTOS

The Wood Cup II: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

*Inglewood, CA – The City of Inglewood unified the global soccer community on Friday, July 10, 2026, for a free, family-friendly viewing party. Residents and national and international visitors enjoyed the experience and excitement of the largest summer sports event.

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Mayor James Butts, Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor, Councilmember Alex Padilla, and Councilwoman Dionne Faulk: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The lyrics to several pop and jazz standards come to mind as I write this in reference to The Wood Cup II. “Let’s Do It Again,” by legendary group The Staple Singers, and “The Second Time Around,” a 1960 classic by Sammy Cahn (lyrics) and Jimmy Van Heusen (music), first performed by Bing Crosby and recorded and performed by Frank Sinatra. You are probably thinking of the 1979 hit by Los Angeles-based group Shalamar, produced by Leon Sylvers III, who co-wrote the lyrics with William Shelby.

The Wood Cup II featured a match shown on two large LED screens on Market Street and Queen Street, and on Regent and Market Street. The actual match was held less than one mile away at SoFi Stadium, renamed Los Angeles Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Wood Cup II Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The Wood Cup II Watch Party: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Play Day Zone presented by Edison and Play Equity Fund. Soccer fans enjoyed soccer clinics, arts and crafts, face painting, Karaoke, community activations, giveaways, food vendors, and more along Market Street between Manchester Blvd. and Florence Avenue. Entertainment was provided by DJ Awsumo, DJ CQuestt, DJ Rosegard, and a captivating, crowd-pleasing performance by Bloco Obini.

Edison Activation Booth: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Edison Activation Booth: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Telemundo Activation Booth: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Autobahn Soccer Club: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Arts and Crafts Booth: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Awsumo: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Rosegard: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bloco Obini: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bloco Obini: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bloco Obini Group Photo: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

This iteration of The Wood Cup II served as a final farewell and salute to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Fairplex, West Harbor & Downtown Burbank will host FIFA World Cup Fan Zones for the third-place match on Saturday, July 18, and the championship match on Sunday, July 19. Check your local listings for additional watch parties/viewing parties in your area.

FIFA World Cup 2026 was an exhilarating and exciting journey for the global soccer community. Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, renamed Los Angeles Stadium, was one of many cities that hosted the international soccer tournament. Other U.S. host cities were Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the Bay Area. Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey were host cities in Mexico. Toronto and Vancouver were host cities in Canada.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

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