EURWEB NewsBits: Michael B. Jordan’s Casual Fit Causes Chaos, Concert Fight Erupts & Porsha Goes Scorched Earth

From thirst traps to concert-floor confusion and reality TV drama, here's what's making headlines in today's celebrity conversation.

NewsBits – Michael B. Jordan Porsha Williams Usher&Chris Brown

*Today’s EURWEB NewsBits begins with Michael B. Jordan committing the apparently radical act of wearing regular clothes—and still sending social media into cardiac arrest. Elsewhere, a fight interrupted the good vibes at Usher and Chris Brown’s “The R&B Tour,” while Porsha Williams aimed explosive allegations at former friend Shamea Morton.

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Michael B. Jordan Wears ‘Regular Clothes,’ and the Internet Forgets its Manners

Michael B. Jordan stepped out for the second night of Jay-Z‘s Yankee Stadium concerts looking less like a Hollywood leading man and more like the finest guy at your neighborhood cookout.

The actor traded tailored suits for a Knicks cap, basketball jersey, brown shorts and black Converse sneakers.

Apparently, that was all it took.

Social media immediately lost its collective mind.

“Never seen him in regular clothes lol,” one Instagram user wrote.

“He just get finer and finer,” another added.

Then came the comments we definitely can’t print before lunch.

Let’s just say one fan’s interpretation of what the “B” in Michael B. Jordan stands for had Instagram users laughing, clutching pearls and probably calling their group chats.

The reactions also revived discussion about Jordan’s former relationship with Lori Harvey, with one commenter wondering what could possibly have gone wrong.

That’s between Lori, Michael and the Lord.

One thing is certain: Michael B. Jordan proved he doesn’t need a designer suit to trend online.

Apparently, a Knicks cap and Converse will do just fine.

Usher and Chris Brown’s ‘The R&B Tour’ Takes an Unexpected Turn

Not every viral moment on “The R&B Tour” has happened onstage.

During a performance of “New Flame,” a fight reportedly broke out inside the crowd, with videos showing security rushing over seats to break up the altercation.

Officials have not confirmed what sparked the incident, and there has been no public word on injuries or arrests.

Fortunately, the performers appeared to continue the show while security restored order.

Lesson of the day?

Argue over who sang the better verse.

Not inside the arena.

Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton

Porsha Williams Levels Explosive Allegations Against Shamea Morton

The friendship between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton appears to be beyond repair.

Following the latest fallout tied to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams took to social media, accusing Morton of spreading false claims involving her family before making a series of explosive allegations about Morton’s personal life.

Among the accusations, Williams alleged Morton had relationships with a married manager and a pastor.

Those allegations as reported by theJasmineBrand have not been independently verified, and Morton had not publicly responded to the claims in the reporting available at publication.

Whatever friendship these two once had appears to be firmly in the rearview mirror.

If this feud keeps escalating, the reunion may end up looking like the calm part of the story.

Between Michael B. Jordan breaking the internet with a casual outfit, concert chaos interrupting an R&B tour, and reality-TV drama spilling onto social media, today’s NewsBits proves celebrity culture never really takes a day off.

NewsBits – Michael B. Jordan Usher Porsha Williams

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