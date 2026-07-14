Ben Crump Joins Daniel Erving Case as Family Challenges Accidental Drowning Ruling

The nationally known civil rights attorney is joining the legal fight as Daniel Erving's family continues to press for homicide charges following the arrests of two teens accused of tampering with evidence.

Ben Crump and Daniel Erving – CNN screenshot/Erving Family photo

*The death of 18-year-old Daniel Erving is drawing renewed national attention after civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced his involvement in the case, adding a high-profile legal voice to a family’s growing demand for answers.

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For Erving’s loved ones, the issue has never been limited to how the Texas teenager died. They also want to know what happened in the critical moments afterward—and why those who were with him allegedly discarded evidence instead of immediately seeking help.

Crump’s involvement comes days after Dallas police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Roper and a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of tampering with physical evidence, intensifying public scrutiny of a case that has continued to raise difficult questions since Erving disappeared beneath the waters of Lake Ray Hubbard in April.

A Promising Young Life Cut Short

Daniel Erving was more than another name in a police investigation.

According to his family and attorney, he was an honor roll student, a member of his high school swim team and a healthy young athlete preparing for his future. His loved ones have also said he planned to join the U.S. military, a goal they say reflected both his discipline and desire to serve others.

Those closest to him struggle to reconcile that image with the official finding that his death was simply an accidental drowning.

While the medical examiner ruled Erving’s death accidental, his family believes important questions remain unanswered.

The Investigation Takes a New Turn

According to Dallas police, Erving disappeared on April 13 after he and two friends entered the water at Lake Ray Hubbard.

His body was recovered four days later.

Investigators allege that after Erving disappeared, Roper and the juvenile left the scene rather than immediately reporting what had happened.

Police further allege that Erving’s clothing was discarded, his cellphone was thrown away, and text messages between Roper and Erving were deleted.

According to investigators, Roper admitted deleting the messages because he feared “getting into trouble.”

On July 9, authorities arrested Roper and the juvenile on charges of tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

At this time, those are the only criminal charges filed in connection with the case.

Tameca Erving and Daniel Erving – Family photo

Family Says the Evidence Demands More

For Daniel Erving’s family, however, the arrests are only one step toward accountability.

During a Monday news conference, his mother, Tameca Erving, questioned why anyone would allegedly dispose of her son’s belongings if no crime had occurred.

“A reasonable-minded person would know, if you are not guilty of a crime, why would you throw away his clothes and delete messages and not even call his mother?” she told CBS News Texas.

“Our family has gone through so much the past three months waiting for the justice system to provide justice.”

Her comments reflect the family’s belief that the evidence tampering allegations deserve a broader criminal investigation than the one currently reflected in the charges.

They continue urging prosecutors to pursue homicide charges.

Daniel Erving and Lucas Roper – via GoFundMe/Dallas County Jail

Attorney Launches Independent Investigation

Family attorney Sean Daredia said his legal team has begun conducting its own independent investigation while publicly challenging the accidental drowning conclusion.

Daredia pointed to Erving’s background as a competitive swimmer and physically fit teenager as one reason the family believes additional scrutiny is warranted.

“Daniel Erving was an honor roll student. He was a member of his swim team. He was a strong, healthy young athlete,” Daredia said.

“For these two suspects to say he drowned and they left, it doesn’t add up; something smells off to us.”

Daredia has urged the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to present the evidence to a grand jury for possible homicide charges, arguing that the alleged disposal of clothing, cellphone and electronic communications deserves closer examination.

Why Ben Crump’s Involvement Matters

Ben Crump’s decision to join the case significantly raises its national profile.

Over the years, Crump has represented families in several high-profile civil rights and wrongful death cases, often bringing increased public attention to investigations where relatives believe critical questions remain unanswered.

For the Erving family, his involvement represents another step in their effort to ensure Daniel’s death receives a full and transparent review.

It also signals that their legal team intends to continue pressing for answers beyond the evidence tampering charges already filed.

Ben Crump – via Grok AI

What Comes Next

The Dallas Police Department remains the lead agency investigating the case and has declined to discuss additional details because the matter remains an active criminal investigation and pending prosecution.

For now, prosecutors must determine whether the current evidence supports additional criminal charges beyond tampering with physical evidence.

Meanwhile, Daniel Erving’s family says they will continue pursuing every available legal avenue until they believe the full truth about what happened has been uncovered.

The arrests may have marked a significant development in the investigation.

For those who loved Daniel Erving, however, the search for justice is far from over.

The Erving family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral services, burial costs, and related expenses.

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