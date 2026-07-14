Jalen Rose Blasts Media Figures Who Turn Public Feuds Into Podcast Content

The timing of Rose’s post led many to connect his criticism to Stephen A. Smith’s recent clash with Jemele Hill and Draymond Green.

Jalen Rose (Getty Images)

*Jalen Rose has a problem with media personalities who create public drama and then use the conflict to generate more content.

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The former NBA player shared a pointed message on X shortly after Stephen A. Smith became involved in a heated exchange with Jemele Hill and Draymond Green, Awful Announcing reports.

“The most phony thing amongst ‘media’ members is ‘beefing’ then saying I’ll go on your show or vice versa to discuss it. (see chasing clicks). LAME,” Rose wrote.

He did not identify Smith, Hill, Green or anyone else as the subject of the post. Still, the timing prompted speculation that Rose was reacting to Smith’s latest controversy.

Hill and Green recently questioned whether Smith should continue describing himself as an active journalist when he no longer spends much time reporting from locker rooms.

“He’s arguably the best at what he does,” said Green of Smith during a conversation with Hill. “But I also think where the lines get blurred in a negative way for journalists is he throws out the journalist tag all the time…but to your point, there isn’t the going in the locker room. He comes in the arena, you really don’t get next to him. You don’t see him…you say all of these things on television, and then you throw out the word ‘journalist,’ which almost makes people, especially athletes, not respect journalists.”

Smith said he would discuss the issue with either Hill or Green on their podcast platforms. Rose’s comments appeared soon afterward.

He once criticized sports commentators following backlash over Smith’s remarks about Zion Williamson’s weight. On another occasion, he wrote, “So glad I didn’t make a career of content pretending to fake troll the Cowboys.”

That message surfaced after Smith mocked Dallas Cowboys fans during an episode of “First Take.” Rose later said he had been referring to Skip Bayless.

It remains unclear whether Smith inspired Rose’s newest post.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jalen Rose Was ‘Banned’ From ‘First Take’ After Criticizing Skip Bayless

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