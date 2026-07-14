Michael Jackson Signed ‘Simpsons’ Script From Banned Episode Sells at Auction

The rare lot from "Stark Raving Dad" included original artwork and a table draft from Sam Simon's estate.

Michael Jackson (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

*A script bearing Michael Jackson’s signature sold this month at Propstore’s Animation Art Live Auction.

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The document is tied to his guest appearance on “The Simpsons,” and the auction house valued the lot between £3,000 and £6,000 (about $4,000 to $6,000 USD). According to MJ Vibe, Jackson signed the cover of the shooting script for “Stark Raving Dad.” The episode opened Season 3 on September 19, 1991. Buyers also received an original cel, painted by hand, depicting Homer alongside the character Leon Kompowsky.

A rare table draft from November 8, 1990 rounded out the package. Sam Simon, who co-developed the series, held all three pieces until his estate consigned them.

Homer meets Michael Jackson on The Simpsons/YouTube screenshot

In 2019, the episode vanished from TV airings, streaming services, and physical releases. The decision came after “Leaving Neverland,” the Dan Reed documentary centered on Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Both men say Jackson abused them sexually when they were boys.

Jackson initiated his cameo himself. He loved the show, phoned creator Matt Groening, and asked to appear. His record deal blocked an official credit, so the show billed him as John Jay Smith. He voiced Leon, a hospital patient certain he is the King of Pop. Kipp Lennon sang the character’s musical moments. Jackson also composed “Happy Birthday Lisa,” also known as “Lisa, It’s Your Birthday.”

For collectors, the script offers a rare connection to one of the show’s most memorable celebrity cameos.

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