Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

The heated rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark showed no signs of cooling down during the latest match between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky Sunday evening. The tension peaked in the third quarter when Reese committed a hard foul on Clark as she attempted a layup, hitting her squarely on the side of the head. At the time, the Fever were narrowly leading 63-62.

Initially, the foul seemed like an aggressive but standard play until referees called for a review. Footage from an alternative angle revealed that Reese’s swipe at the ball missed its mark completely, instead striking Clark’s face. The officials deemed the contact excessive and assessed Reese a flagrant 1 foul. However, she was not ejected from the game. Moments later, Reese committed another foul against Clark, resulting in her fourth personal foul and a trip to the bench.

In the post-game press conference, Angel Reese had strong words regarding the officiating:

“I can’t control the refs and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight. Y’all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday.” Reese finished the game with 11 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and five fouls, in a game that saw her Chicago Sky fall to the Indiana Fever, 91-83.

This clash is but another chapter in the escalating drama between the Fever and the Sky. The tension originally boiled over weeks ago when Reese’s teammate, Chennedy Carter, was involved in a similar incident with Clark, delivering what many considered a cheap shot.

Reese had supported her teammate vocally, even stating she was ready to embrace the ‘villain’ role if necessary—a message she seemed to reiterate with her choice of Joker-themed sneakers for this game.

The game also saw other instances of chippy behavior, with Clark’s teammates stepping in earlier to disengage a tussle between her and the Sky’s Dana Evans.

As you can imagine, the Reese/Clark altercation quickly became a hot topic on Twitter/X, with fans offering varied and passionate responses.

Among the notable reactions was one from comedian Ken on Stage, who posted a video on X that left viewers bewildered and speculating at what we believe to be a satirical piece. At the end of his take, the comic says “These black …” before the video abruptly ended, leaving audiences guessing about his true intent. Watch it below.

How the Angel Reese foul on Caitlin Clark will be talked about this week. pic.twitter.com/g9gPCOuzXA — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 16, 2024

As the rivalry grows more intense, both players and fans eagerly anticipate their next encounter, each side hoping for a more dominant performance and, perhaps, a resolution to the ongoing hostilities.

