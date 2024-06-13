Peter Sarsgaard Discusses His Role as Prosecutor Tommy Molto in New Thriller Series ‘Presumed Innocent’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with actor Peter Sarsgaard who shared insights on his character, prosecutor Tommy Molto in the new Apple TV+ series “Presumed Innocent.”

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, “the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together,” per the official synopsis.

The thriller’s star-studded ensemble cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

The series is based on Scott Turow’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name and is produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Gyllenhaal believes viewers will be captivated by the story’s suspense.

“What’s wonderful about the show is that there are so many layers to the characters; many who know things they’re not saying for all different reasons, be they political, personal, out of loyalty, or even their own guilt,” the actor said.

Sarsgaard said of his character, “He’s a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office tasked with putting Rusty behind bars for a murder he’s accused of,” he explained.

“And there’s a lot of history and personal vendetta involved, which added to the moral complexity of my character. I drew from my previous experiences playing characters in the district attorney’s office and collaborated with our on-set lawyer to ensure the authenticity of the character’s perspective,” Sarsgaard added.

“As a prosecutor, you’re essentially telling a story to the jury, presenting what you believe happened and why the defendant is guilty. The defense, on the other hand, tries to undermine your narrative. So, I approached Tommy as a storyteller, focused on convincing the audience of the version of events he believed to be true,” Sarsgaard continued. “Tommy’s awkwardness and sense of being an outsider resonated with me, as many of us have experienced similar feelings. I can relate to the challenges of trying to fit in and establish connections, which Tommy struggles with among his colleagues.”

Sarsgaard elaborates further on his role in our exclusive interview in the video below.

“Presumed Innocent” premieres globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on June 12 followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

WATCH:

