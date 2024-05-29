Patti LaBelle’s Business Partner Asserts She Owns 100% of ‘Patti Pies’ Company

*In response to Master P’s claim that Patti LaBelle only owns 10% of the “Patti Pies” company, her business partner Charles Suitt asserts that she owns 100%.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Suitt , 56, helped launch Pattie LaBelle’s Good Life brand. Speaking recently to The Breakfast Club, Charlies addressed comments made by rapper Master P, about Patti’s ownership in the company.

“Respectfully, Master P is out of his mind,” he said, noting that the hip-hp star should have done his research.

“Walmart does not own anything. They own zero percent of the pie… She [Patti LaBelle] owns 100%. Walmart buys the pies from us. They buy it from us at a wholesale price and then sell it at a retail price,” Suitt added.

“It was extremely reckless of Master P to say that… He’s suing Walmart now because he feels like his product wasn’t being promoted or upfront.”

During a masterclass, Master P brought up Patti LaBelle, asking attendees if they were aware of who truly owned the Patti’s Good Life brand.

“Patti LaBelle owns 10% of that. So you’re buying it because it’s Patti LaBelle’s name. That company in eight years made $200M. How much went to Patti LaBelle? $20M. Where the other $180M went?”

Master P implied that Walmart owned majority of the brand. Check out his remarks in the TikTok clip below.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Master P and Snoop Dogg are suing Walmart, accusing the retail giant of sabotaging the sales of “Snoop Cereal.”

The rappers are taking legal action against Walmart and food manufacturer Post Consumer Brands, claiming “both companies intentionally left their cereal product off shelves and hid it in stockrooms,” NPR writes.

