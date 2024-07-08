‘Some Folks Need Killing’ – North Carolina’s Lunatic Lt. Governor Mark Robinson Faces Backlash for Controversial Comment | WATCH

Folks, here’s some news you NEED to know about. As he should be, North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson, is embroiled in controversy following a provocative speech at Lake Church in White Lake, North Carolina, on June 30. A clip from the event has been circulating online, in which Robinson, a staunch MAGA Republican and gubernatorial candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, can be heard saying “Some folks need killing.”

The video shows Robinson discussing the importance of Independence Day and emphasizing the need to protect freedom “at all cost.” His comments quickly drew ire, particularly when he mentioned that there exist people in the nation who care only about control, without regard for political affiliation.

“Folks, you see, there’s a class of people in this nation that want you to forget that,” Robinson proclaimed. “They want control. They don’t care about Democrats, they don’t care about Republicans, they don’t care about anything. They care about control.”

Robinson compared the current state of the nation to the U.S. military’s actions during World War II, referencing the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan in December 1941. He stated, “We didn’t quibble about it. We didn’t argue about it. We didn’t fight about it. We killed it.”

The most incendiary part of his speech came shortly after, where he dismissed potential backlash from “some liberal somewhere,” who might find his words offensive, Newsweek reports.

“Too bad,” he said. “Get mad at me if you want to. Some folks need killing. It’s time for somebody to say it. It’s not a matter of vengeance. It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It’s a matter of necessity.”

Mike Lonergan, the communications director for Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign, responded to inquiries about the video, explaining to Newsweek that Robinson was discussing the adversaries of the U.S. and the Allied Powers during World War II.

Despite the campaign’s clarification, the remarks drew significant criticism online after a report by The New Republic. People accused Robinson of implicitly endorsing political violence. This sentiment was echoed by various notable figures and entities, including the X account Republicans Against Trump and North Carolina Democratic Representative Wiley Nickel, who shared a clip of the speech and labeled Robinson’s comments as “scary.”

Critics pointed to Robinson’s history of incendiary remarks. Justin Parmenter, an author known for his critiques of Trump, declared on X, “This man is not cut out for leadership.” The Democratic Party of North Carolina (NCDP) also condemned Robinson’s comments, citing his past description of public school teachers as “wicked people.”

“Mark Robinson called public school teachers ‘wicked people.’ Now he’s saying wicked people ‘need killing’ as a ‘matter of necessity,'” the NCDP wrote. “Anyone who talks about teachers the same way he talks about terrorists is too dangerous to be North Carolina’s next governor.”

Robinson has previously faced backlash for his controversial statements. He referred to the LGBTQ community as “filth” and claimed in a 2021 report that North Carolina public school teachers were “abusing” their positions to indoctrinate students.

In response to the uproar, Robinson’s campaign accused critics of spreading “lies.” Mike Lonergan took to X to defend the lieutenant governor, accusing the Biden campaign and NCDP of misrepresenting Robinson’s comments.

“Absolute gutter lies from the shameless hacks of the [President Joe Biden] campaign & [NCDP]. They’re defending the Axis powers when Mark Robinson was applauding the brave Americans that fought in and won WWII,” Lonergan posted.

As Robinson continues his campaign for North Carolina’s gubernatorial seat, these controversial remarks could prove to be a pivotal issue in the ongoing political discourse. With the election on the horizon, voters will soon decide if Robinson’s rhetoric aligns with their vision for the state’s future.

