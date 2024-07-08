Rick Ross Responds to Alleged Attack by Drake Fans in Canada | Video

*Rick Ross has finally addressed getting punched in Canada by a group of Drake fanatics.

The hip-hop star was in Drake’s home country on June 30 when he was allegedly attacked after playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” following Rick’s set at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver.

In a video released by TMZ, about 15 men gathered around Ross after his performance and confronted him about playing the song. Video footage shows one of the men snuffing the rapper, which then caused Ross’ bodyguards to get involved. At one point, a member of Ross’ team was knocked out unconscious by one of the unknown men, Vibe reports.

On July 4, Rick Ross addressed the Vancouver incident on his Instagram Story, asserting that someone threw a drink at him rather than punching him.

“I’m thinking about the event that happened over there,” he began. “Let me tell you something: When the first dude stepped up to Rozay—the little short fat one that looked like Bam Bam Bigelow from wrestling—when he stepped up…I squat down to his eyes and I said, ‘Boy, if I hit you, you gon see everything you ate for the last few days.’ His balls dropped out of his a**, he never said another word, he never did nothing he was a straight busta. Then the ni**a behind him said, ‘I KNOW MMAyyyyyye.’”

“And then I got hit with a drink,” Ross continued. “I’m still convinced ain’t no ni**a punch. Somebody said, ‘Rozay, the ni**a tried to punch you he—he hit you!’ I said, “Nah, he had to throw a drink because throwing a drink would have been way more disrespectful than screaming, ‘I KNOW MMAyyyyyye!’”

If you missed it, watch the brawl via the clip above and check out Rick Ross’ video response below.

