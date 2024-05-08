Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Nathan Wade Reflects on Regrets from Relationship with Fani Willis | Video
By Ny MaGee
Nathan Wade (Elijah Nouvelage-Reuters-File)
*Fulton County attorney Nathan Wade, who lost his prosecutor position in the Donald Trump election fraud case due to an affair scandal with District Attorney Fani Willis, acknowledged their romance in a new interview with ABC News. 

“Workplace romances are as American as apple pie,” Wade told the outlet, SandraRose.com reports. “It happens to everyone. But it happened to the two of us.”

Wade acknowledged that the timing of his workplace romance with Willis was less than ideal. However, he emphasized that it did not negatively impact the Trump case.

Wade’s relationship with Willis came to light during his contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, Joycelyn Wade.

“I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution,” he told ABC News. “This is a very important case.”

Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (Elijah Nouvelage-Reuters-File)
“I hate that my personal life has begun to overshadow the true issues in the case,” he added. 

He further expressed that he couldn’t ignore his strong feelings for Willis. Wade said, “… when you are in the middle of it, these feelings are developing and you get to a point where the feelings are, are so strong that, you know, you start to want to do things that really are none of the public’s concern.”

As we reported earlier, Willis appointed Wade to oversee the prosecution of Donald Trump for attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Wade is in the midst of a contentious divorce case, where it emerged he had a sexual relationship with Willis. The scandal led to his resignation as top prosecutor in the Trump case. 

In the ABC News clip below, Wade discusses his regrets regarding his relationship with Willis.

WATCH:

