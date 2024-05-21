Mo’Nique Shares Chelsea Handler Clip as Evidence of Kevin Hart Ghosting Her

*Mo’Nique took to Instagram on Monday with evidence to prove her claim about Kevin Hart ghosting her.

When she appeared on, “Club Shay Shay,” the comedian told host Shannon Sharpe that Hart promised to help her secure a talk show but disappeared when the deal was about to happen.

As Ice Cream Convos reports, Kevin’s manager told the production company that Hart wanted nothing to do with the Oscar-winning actress, according to Mo’Nique.

To support her claims, Mo’Nique posted a clip of fellow comedian Chelsea Handler sharing a similar experience with Kevin. She said: “Here’s how great Kevin is – he said, ‘No problem, Chelsea, I got you! I’ll just get you a gig on my movie.’ I said, ‘Great! Behind the camera…in front…I don’t care. I’ll direct it if I have to.’ He said he’d even help me fill out the paperwork. I was so excited. He said, ‘I got you, Chelsea. I got you! I got you!’ And that’s when I learned that if you ask Kevin for a favor you can always count on hearing these three words: I got you. And then you can count on never hearing from him again.”

Mo captioned the clip, HEY MY SWEET BABIES WHAT ARE THE ODDS THAT BOTH CHELSEA HANDLER & I WOULD SHARE THE SAME EXPERIENCE WITH KEVIN HART, BUT WE’RE BOTH LYING, HUH?”



Watch the Chelsea Handler clip below:

