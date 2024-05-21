Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Mo’Nique Shares Chelsea Handler Clip as Evidence of Kevin Hart Ghosting Her
By Ny MaGee
0
Mo'Nique
Actress/comedian Mo’Nique performs at her Spread The Love Tour at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 2, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage)

*Mo’Nique took to Instagram on Monday with evidence to prove her claim about Kevin Hart ghosting her.

When she appeared on, “Club Shay Shay,” the comedian told host Shannon Sharpe that Hart promised to help her secure a talk show but disappeared when the deal was about to happen.

As Ice Cream Convos reports, Kevin’s manager told the production company that Hart wanted nothing to do with the Oscar-winning actress, according to Mo’Nique.

To support her claims, Mo’Nique posted a clip of fellow comedian Chelsea Handler sharing a similar experience with Kevin. She said: “Here’s how great Kevin is – he said, ‘No problem, Chelsea, I got you! I’ll just get you a gig on my movie.’ I said, ‘Great! Behind the camera…in front…I don’t care. I’ll direct it if I have to.’ He said he’d even help me fill out the paperwork. I was so excited. He said, ‘I got you, Chelsea. I got you! I got you!’ And that’s when I learned that if you ask Kevin for a favor you can always count on hearing these three words: I got you. And then you can count on never hearing from him again.”

Mo captioned the clip, HEY MY SWEET BABIES WHAT ARE THE ODDS THAT BOTH CHELSEA HANDLER & I WOULD SHARE THE SAME EXPERIENCE WITH KEVIN HART, BUT WE’RE BOTH LYING, HUH?”

Watch the Chelsea Handler clip below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo’nique (@therealmoworldwide)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview is Out – As Expected She Trashes Oprah, Tyler, Tiffany and More | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Gayle King’s Ex-Husband Commends Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes for Assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I was F***ed Up. I Hit Rock Bottom’ | WATCH’

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming