Thursday, June 13, 2024
Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce In The Black’ | Watch Trailer
By Ny MaGee
*On Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for the highly anticipated release of Tyler Perry’s Divorce In The Black on Prime Video.

Meagan Good stars along with Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan. Good also serves as a producer on the project along with Perry, Angi Bones, Will Areu and Dianne Ashford.

Here’s the official Synopsis: Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.

Watch the official trailer above.

Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency)

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Tyler Perry recently announced the lineup for his next Netflix film, “Straw.”

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson is set to star alongside a stellar cast, including Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Mike Merrill, and Ashley Versher.

“Straw” centers on a single mother who, after a series of unfortunate events, finds herself entangled in a scenario far removed from her previous life. Through struggles and societal indifference, she becomes the focal point of suspicion and must navigate through a labyrinth of unforeseen challenges.

The film is the latest project emanating from Perry’s creative collaboration with Netflix, bolstered by a production team that includes Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

