Tyler Perry Unveils Star-Studded Cast for New Netflix Drama ‘Straw’

*Tyler Perry continues his fruitful partnership with Netflix, as the streaming giant announced on Wednesday the cast lineup for Perry’s latest film, “Straw.”

Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her performances in films such as “The Color Purple,” is set to star alongside a stellar cast including Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Mike Merrill, and Ashley Versher.

“Straw” centers on a single mother who, after a series of unfortunate events, finds herself entangled in a scenario far removed from her previous life. Through struggles and societal indifference, she becomes the focal point of suspicion and must navigate through a labyrinth of unforeseen challenges.

The film is the latest project emanating from Perry’s creative collaboration with Netflix, bolstered by a production team that includes Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

This announcement aligns with the recent revelation of Tyler Perry Studios’ partnership with DeVon Franklin to produce faith-based films under a multi-year, multi-picture first-look deal with Netflix, reports Deadline.

Perry’s previous work for Netflix includes the acclaimed “Mea Culpa,” which featured Kelly Rowland and swiftly hit the #1 spot on The Top 10 English Films List, in addition to notable projects like “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming,” and the thriller “A Fall from Grace.” Audiences can also look forward to other upcoming Perry ventures such as “The Six Triple Eight,” starring Kerry Washington, and the anticipated drama series “Beauty in Black.”

As anticipation builds, “Straw” stands to be another compelling addition to Perry’s robust filmography, solidifying his impact in the film industry and reinforcing his ongoing successful relationship with Netflix.

