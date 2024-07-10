Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Meagan Good Defends Relationship with Jonathan Majors Amid Legal Troubles
By Ny MaGee
Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good at 10th Annual ‘Toast to Black Hollywood’(Photo: Jorge Meza)
*Meagan Good says she is standing by her man, fellow actor Jonathan Majors, despite his recent convictions. 

Majors was convicted in December for third-degree reckless assault and harassment. As we reported earlier via CNN, he was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment. The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In April, he was sentenced to a 52-week, in-person domestic violence intervention program. Majors was eligible for up to one year in jail based on his conviction.

Good supported the “Loki” star throughout his legal troubles. She was a recent guest on Today with Hoda and Jenna, discussing her relationship with Majors. During the conversation, she admitted that “everyone” advised her against dating Majors.

Her comments start around the 4-minute mark of the YouTube video below.

“One thing I know is that I can always look in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum,” Good said. “I can always look and say, ‘Okay, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and have harmony in my heart.”

She added, “I take everyone I love’s opinion into account, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to have to live my life. I want to be responsible for the choices I make and want to live the life that I want to live.”

Last month, Majors praised the actress in his Perseverance Award acceptance speech at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Awards.

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, founded by Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, recognizes “influencers, celebrities, and icons who have made a lasting effect on the culture. The award show highlights recipient contributions across the music, film, media, political, social and creative industries to celebrate their accomplishments and contributions for the Black community founded by CEO, culture critic, media personality, and TV star, Jason Lee,” per the news release.

“I love you beyond all limit, with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you,” Majors told Good during the speech. “I don’t need to be so tough and strong when you carried me so, so, so many nights. I love you.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: The Tears Flowed – An Emotional Jonathan Majors Reflected on Faith and Fortitude at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards | VIDEO

