The Tears Flowed – An Emotional Jonathan Majors Reflected on Faith and Fortitude at Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards | VIDEO

*Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors recently opened up about the turbulence and personal growth he experienced over the past year while accepting the Perseverance Award at the 2024 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Thursday night (06-20-24). Standout performances and a high-profile criminal case have made the actor a figure of public and personal introspection.

Convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment related to a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in December, Majors expressed how the ordeal significantly impacted his life. He is currently serving a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program as part of his sentencing, along with continuing mental health therapy. During his emotional 16-minute speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Majors emotionally conveyed his internal journey through the complexities of the criminal justice system, reflecting on his identity and faith.

“I reckon folks want to know about this last year. As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger. I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that,” a tearful Majors began. “I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors. Mr. Creed. Mr. Kang… I felt like a little scared, weak boy, despite the support and the evidence that was in my favor.”

Majors’ professional life is showing signs of a rebound with his first movie role since the conviction, starring in the upcoming thriller, “Merciless.” The film, directed by Martin Villeneuve, tells the story of a CIA investigator dealing with an evil influence affecting the woman he loves. Producer Christopher Tuffin openly supported Majors’ casting, emphasizing that great art should not be overshadowed by public opinion.

During his speech, Majors admitted to his own “shortcomings” and spoke on broader social perceptions: “We live in a world where men — Black men in particular — are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I’ve come to realize, me personally, I ain’t none of that. It was fun, but I’m just me… I’m imperfect. I have shortcomings, I acknowledge them,” he said.





Majors delved deeper into the role that his faith played throughout this tumultuous period.

“My faith has been tested and has been strengthened over the last year,” he shared. “There will be moments in your life where things get dark — and I mean really dark — and I’ve seen them depths. I’ve seen that darkness in myself.”

Majors added: “I’ve sat in that pitch black, and what I’ve learned is that when you catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it. And I will never take that light for granted again.”

The event, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, saw Majors joining an illustrious group of honorees including Christian Louboutin, who received the Innovator Award, rapper Fat Joe, who was given the Culture Award, and Cardi B, who was awarded the Inspiration Award.

In his closing words, Majors thanked his family, his girlfriend Meagan Good, and a host of celebrities for their unwavering support, singling out Will Smith, Tyler Perry, David Oyelowo, Whoopi Goldberg, and his Lovecraft Country co-star, Courtney B. Vance.

“Disappointment is a hell of a teacher,” he concluded. “It teaches you what is divinely authorized cannot be edited or deleted. It demands that you move with heightened discernment and confidently abstain from what does not serve you. It can also gift you with a bittersweet lesson of acceptance.”

He ended on a note of communal solidarity, emphasizing that his award was not just a recognition of his own perseverance but a call to help others through their trials.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out of the US in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH