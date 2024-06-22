Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

*The Nerve! A Missouri Republican, Valentina Gomez, an immigrant no less, is facing widespread backlash after telling Black Americans to “kindly” leave the United States if they “don’t like” the country. Gomez’s comments were made in a controversial video posted shortly before the Juneteenth holiday, a day meant to celebrate the end of slavery.

Controversial Stunts and Statements

Gomez, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, has gained notoriety for her provocative actions and statements. Previously, she told her social media followers not to be “weak and gay” during a run she filmed while wearing a bulletproof vest. This, and other incidents, have solidified her reputation as a divisive figure within the GOP.

In her latest video, Gomez referred to Juneteenth as the “most ratchet” of holidays and expressed strong opposition to reparations for slavery. Gomez argued that organizations like Black Lives Matter have raised significant sums of money but have done little to improve Black lives. “It is outrageous to see people ask you for reparations, even though they never went through slavery,” she stated. “These ungrateful people should be celebrating because they were born in the greatest nation to ever exist. Here’s a tip – If you don’t like America, kindly, get the f*** out.”

Running for Secretary of State

Gomez is actively campaigning for Missouri’s secretary of state position. She is one of eight Republicans vying for the nomination in the August 6 primary. Despite her vocal support for Trump, the former president has not yet endorsed any candidate in the race. Her recent video appears to clash with the Trump campaign’s current strategy to attract Black voters as the election battle against President Joe Biden intensifies.

Previous Incidents and Reactions

Gomez’s inflammatory rhetoric is not new. Earlier in the year, she shared a video of herself running in a bulletproof vest, urging viewers to “stay f****** hard” and not be “weak and gay.” Her bold actions have drawn both ridicule and criticism, notably from Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” Host Desi Lydic mocked Gomez‘s apparent contradiction of being an avid women’s basketball fan while criticizing WNBA star Brittney Griner, suggesting, “Is someone gonna tell her?”

A History of Provocation

Gomez’s antics have often crossed the line into the absurd and offensive. In May, she filmed herself setting LGBT+ books ablaze with a flamethrower. Her relentless assaults on the LGBT+ community also include harsh comments about celebrated athletes. Gomez stated that WNBA star Brittney Griner “should be rotting in a Russian prison – not going to the Olympics.” She continued by praising Caitlin Clark as the “only reason why we even watch women’s basketball,” while contending that Griner, an “unpatriotic lesbian,” did not deserve her Olympic chances.

Federal Recognition of Juneteenth

Contrary to Gomez’s dismissive attitude, Juneteenth has received significant national recognition. In 2021, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday, making it the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. This step was seen as a major acknowledgment of African American history and the ongoing struggle for equality.

Conclusion

Valentina Gomez continues to be a polarizing figure within Missouri’s political landscape, straddling the line between bold authenticity and outright offensiveness. As the August primary approaches, it remains to be seen how her controversial stance will play out among voters, especially amid a broader effort by the GOP to engage more diverse demographics. What is clear, however, is that Gomez is unafraid to court controversy, regardless of the backlash.

