Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Depression Battle

*Marlon Wayans shared his struggle with depression after mourning the loss of nearly 60 family members and friends within a three-year period.

“When you talk about real-life pain, like parents passing, and you can get through that set and you can still be irreverent, edgy, crazy, silly, thought-provoking, and vulnerable, I think that’s growth,” Wayans told The New York Times,

The actor admits to experiencing a delicate mental state after losing his parents, Howell Stouten at 86 in 2023 and Elvira Wayans at 81 in 2020.

“I miss my parents dearly, but I’m a different human with my parents gone than I was when they were here. Now I’m a man. I don’t have parents anymore, so I live differently. I understand the quality of life,” he continued.

“I pray more, because when I pray I feel like I’m speaking to my parents and that they’re listening. I let them know what’s going on,” Wayans added.

His mother’s death hit him the hardest, saying it “shattered [him] into a million pieces.”

“That was my girl,” Marlon said.

His close relationship with his mother is why he never got married.

“I never got married because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman,” Wayans said. “I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman.”

Most recently, the actor/comedian opened up about his transgender son Kai in a new interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“I talk about the transition, not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans said his eldest child, age 23, who was born female but now identifies as a male with They/Them pronouns. “And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me,” he added.

The father of two is sharing his journey to help families become more accepting of their trans children.

