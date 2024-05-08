Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Depression Battle
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans arrives at the World Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ And Skydance Media’s ‘Air’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphoto)

*Marlon Wayans shared his struggle with depression after mourning the loss of nearly 60 family members and friends within a three-year period.

“When you talk about real-life pain, like parents passing, and you can get through that set and you can still be irreverent, edgy, crazy, silly, thought-provoking, and vulnerable, I think that’s growth,” Wayans told The New York Times,

The actor admits to experiencing a delicate mental state after losing his parents, Howell Stouten at 86 in 2023 and Elvira Wayans at 81 in 2020.

“I miss my parents dearly, but I’m a different human with my parents gone than I was when they were here. Now I’m a man. I don’t have parents anymore, so I live differently. I understand the quality of life,” he continued. 

“I pray more, because when I pray I feel like I’m speaking to my parents and that they’re listening. I let them know what’s going on,” Wayans added.

Marlon Wayans – Instagram

His mother’s death hit him the hardest, saying it “shattered [him] into a million pieces.”

“That was my girl,” Marlon said. 

His close relationship with his mother is why he never got married. 

“I never got married because I never wanted my mother to be jealous of a woman,” Wayans said. “I never wanted my mother to feel second to any woman.”

Most recently, the actor/comedian opened up about his transgender son Kai in a new interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show. 

“I talk about the transition, not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans said his eldest child, age 23, who was born female but now identifies as a male with They/Them pronouns. “And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me,” he added. 

The father of two is sharing his journey to help families become more accepting of their trans children.

Marlon Wayans Talks Journey to Accepting His Trans Son

