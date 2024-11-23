Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

A Decades-old Cassette Revealed An Unreleased Luther Vandross Cover of A Beatles Classic (‘Michelle’) | LISTEN

Luther Vandross Estate Unveils Soulful Rendition of 'Michelle' // Luther Vandorss
Luther Vandross /Depositphotos

*(CNN) — A musical gem was recently uncovered from the vaults of the Luther Vandross Estate — a soulful, never-before-heard rendition of The Beatles’ song “Michelle.”

The cassette tape was simply labeled June 1, 1989. On Thursday, a new music video of Vandross’ rendition of “Michelle” is set to debut on YouTube. Details surrounding the recording remain a mystery. The finished song was found by Vandross’ longtime dear friend and background vocalist, Fonzi Thornton while visiting the family to search through musical archives.

This discovery adds to a catalog of musical milestones that solidified Vandross as an R&B genre-defining artist. An eight-time Grammy winner, Vandross also collaborated with artists including Dionne Warwick, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, and Mariah Carey.

The director of the “Michelle” music video, Darrin James, aimed for the visuals to be “scrappy and ingenuitive,” inspired by the French New Wave era and Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The song will be featured on “Never Too Much: Greatest Hits,” a compilation from Sony Music available December 13. Listen to it, below.

YouTube video

The Beatles’ “Michelle,” written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, won the Grammy for song of the year in 1967. Vandross’ version transformed the original by adding a more slow, soulful romance with layers of background vocals.

“He was a boss from the beginning. He had a vision and an idea of how he wanted it to go down, and that’s how it went down,” Thornton, who met Vandross at 15, reflected on their early days together:

Vandross died in 2005 at age 54. His life and entertainment career are celebrated in the upcoming CNN film “Luther: Never Too Much,” directed by Dawn Porter. The film will premiere on Jan. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Kenya Duke
Controversy
Did Kendrick Lamar's 'Wacced Out Murals' Critique Hit Home? Gary Owen Weighs in on White Comedians and Black Women Debate | VIDEO
Beyoncé in Houston at Harris rally - Getty
Entertainment
Beyoncé's Mom Denies Candace Owens' Claim Singer Was Paid to Endorse Harris
Scott Turner - screenshot
Politics
Former NFL Player Scott Turner Set to Oversee Housing Policies for Trump Administration | VIDEO
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
Entertainment
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Eddie Murphy - Norbit
Comedy
Amazon Prime Introduces Eddie Murphy’s ‘Norbit’ to New Life Via Streaming | VIDEO
UPPERCUT poster
News
Lionsgate Unveils Trailer for Thriller 'Uppercut' Starring Ving Rhames and Luiii | Watch
Diddy - screenshot
Diddy
Diddy Beams and Blows Kisses During His Bail Hearing for Sex Trafficking Charges - Family and Kids Show Unwavering Support | VIDEO
blood pressure
Health
AI Tool Detects High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Through Facial Scans
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel - Instagram
Babies
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel Adore Life as New Parents of Twins - Awww, Look at the Adorable Babies | PICs
Jeezy Jenkins (Trap City)
Black Films
Jeezy Transforms on Screen: Grammy-Nominated Rapper Takes on a Complex Role in 'Trap City' | Watch the Exclusive Trailer!
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Luther Vandross (Mike Blake-Reuters via CNN Newsource)
Music
A Decades-old Cassette Revealed An Unreleased Luther Vandross Cover of A Beatles Classic ('Michelle') | LISTEN
Kenya Duke
Controversy
Did Kendrick Lamar's 'Wacced Out Murals' Critique Hit Home? Gary Owen Weighs in on White Comedians and Black Women Debate | VIDEO
Beyoncé in Houston at Harris rally - Getty
Entertainment
Beyoncé's Mom Denies Candace Owens' Claim Singer Was Paid to Endorse Harris
Scott Turner - screenshot
Politics
Former NFL Player Scott Turner Set to Oversee Housing Policies for Trump Administration | VIDEO
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
Entertainment
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Eddie Murphy - Norbit
Comedy
Amazon Prime Introduces Eddie Murphy’s ‘Norbit’ to New Life Via Streaming | VIDEO
UPPERCUT poster
News
Lionsgate Unveils Trailer for Thriller 'Uppercut' Starring Ving Rhames and Luiii | Watch
Diddy - screenshot
Diddy
Diddy Beams and Blows Kisses During His Bail Hearing for Sex Trafficking Charges - Family and Kids Show Unwavering Support | VIDEO
blood pressure
Health
AI Tool Detects High Blood Pressure, Diabetes Through Facial Scans
1 2 3 8,414
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram