Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health

Lamar Odom
Lemar Odom at the “A Night With Whoopi” Event at the 57 Windward on July 20, 2024 in Venice, CA/Depositphotos

*Lamar Odom explained on the We’re Out of Time podcast that he created a sex doll modeled after his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, as a way to support his mental health.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll, but then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health,” Odom said, Vibe reports.

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird. They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem,” the former NBA star continued.

Odom revealed in a 2019 interview with TV One’s “Uncensored,” that he dated actress Taraji P. Henson back in the day, but dumped her for his now ex-wife Khloe.

“I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away,” the retired NBA player explained, as reported by AceShowbiz. Odom said he “really, really started liking her,” and noted that he should have “done things [differently] with her.”

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian arrives at the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS gala at Century Plaza Hotel on May 18, 2012 in Century City, CA/Depositphotos

“She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman,” Lamar said. “I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” he added.

“She gave me inspiration… A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am in my craft,” Odom continued.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian,” he said.

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot on Sept. 27, 2009, a month after meeting. She filed for divorce in 2013 after he relapsed and cheated on her. 

“She still cares about me,” said Odom about Khloé on the We’re Out of Time podcast. “I don’t speak to her [but] I can text her and she’ll reply.” 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Co-Host New Podcast: ‘Keeping Up With Sports’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Tia Mowry: My Next Act
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | Watch
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
News
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Rigged?! Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
Luther Vandross
Black Films
Luther Vandross Documentary 'Never Too Much' will Debut on CNN New Year’s Day
Denzel Washington at Gladiator II premiere - Getty
Denzel Washington
'No. That’s Bullsh*t!' Denzel Washington Responds After Ridley Scott Denies Gay Kiss in 'Gladiator II' | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Tia Mowry: My Next Act
Entertainment
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' Exclusive Clip: 'Tia Tears Up About Her Journey Since the Divorce' | Watch
Amber Guyger - Botham Jean
Legal
Jury Orders Ex-Officer Amber Guyger to Pay $98M for Fatal Shooting of Botham Jean
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Matt Gaetz (Patrick T FallonAFP-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
News
And Just Kike That - Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Attorney General Consideration | VIDEO
Eniola Shokunbi - via Instagram
High School
Middle Schooler (Eniola Shokunbi) Receives $11.5M to Expand Virus-Filtering Air System in Classrooms | VIDEO
Jussie Smollett - Getty
Legal
Illinois Supreme Court Overturns Jussie Smollett's Conviction for Falsely Reporting Hate Crime
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Top News
'Wicked' Set for $150M Theatrical Debut, 'Gladiator II' Targets $60M+
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson - screenshot
Boxing
Rigged?! Michael Irvin Suggests Tyson Held Back in Jake Paul Fight Due to Agreement Clause
1 2 3 8,411
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram