Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health

*Lamar Odom explained on the We’re Out of Time podcast that he created a sex doll modeled after his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, as a way to support his mental health.

“When you’re really thinking about it, [it’s] like a doll, but then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health,” Odom said, Vibe reports.

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird. They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem,” the former NBA star continued.

Odom revealed in a 2019 interview with TV One’s “Uncensored,” that he dated actress Taraji P. Henson back in the day, but dumped her for his now ex-wife Khloe.

“I met Taraji at [an] HBO party. I met her and we hit it off right away,” the retired NBA player explained, as reported by AceShowbiz. Odom said he “really, really started liking her,” and noted that he should have “done things [differently] with her.”

“She was a little older than me but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman,” Lamar said. “I used to carry her picture on the road with me,” he added.

“She gave me inspiration… A black woman working like that, that’s just as good at her craft as I am in my craft,” Odom continued.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian,” he said.

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot on Sept. 27, 2009, a month after meeting. She filed for divorce in 2013 after he relapsed and cheated on her.

“She still cares about me,” said Odom about Khloé on the We’re Out of Time podcast. “I don’t speak to her [but] I can text her and she’ll reply.”

