Leimert Park Jazz Festival presents Veritus Miller’s Truth Troupe, Sunday Jazz at Ora | PHOTOs

*(Los Angeles, CA) — Memorial Day weekend signals the unofficial start of summer. There are many ways people celebrate this occasion. Some people take a trip out of town, visit local mountains, hang out at the beach, or schedule a picnic in the park or their backyards.

An enthusiastic crowd gathered in Leimert Park Village to attend Sunday Jazz at Ora, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Leimert Park Village is widely known as the cultural and entertainment hub of the Los Angeles African American community.

Sunday Jazz at Ora (formerly Hot & Cool Café) is a monthly series on the 4th Sunday of the month from 4-6 pm. The host band performs a one-hour set from 4-5 pm, followed by an open jazz jam from 5-6 pm.

Jam session musicians will create a pipeline for the “emerging artist” set at the Leimert Park Jazz Festival held annually on the last Saturday in August.

It was nice being in the company of like-minded people on another gray day in May in Southern California.

Jazz aficionados came from near and far for Sunday Jazz at Ora for a dynamic performance by Veritus Miller’s Truth Troupe.

This concert can be viewed as the second quarter, or season two of the popular concert series, Sunday Jazz at Ora, as Veritus Miller’s Truth Troupe starts his 4-month residency at Sunday Jazz at Ora.

Veritus Miller is a multi-genre pianist, percussionist, composer, and arranger. A charismatic “old soul,” Veritus uplifts themes of love, positivity, and going with the flow, as he carves his mark into the current state of jazz.

Diane Robertson, Leimert Park Jazz Festival, Executive Director welcomed all in attendance and gave a brief introduction of the featured band.

Veritus Miller’s Truth Troupe wasted no time in giving the crowd a hard-bopping set of America’s # 1 art form: JAZZ!

Their first set consisted of the following tracks. The beautiful ballad “Tenderly” was performed as a solo by Veritus Miller. Veritus showcased his wizardry on this classic jazz standard.

“Valdez in the Country” was another standout selection performed by the group. “Days With You Are Beautiful” was a great track composed by Veritus Miller.

Veritus Miller’s Truth Troupe featured the leader on keyboards, Isaac Green on bass, Micah Heard on drums, Chris Powe on sax, Michael on percussions, and Ronnie Heard on sax. The crowd was smiling and swaying to the sounds emanating from this tight troupe.

I’m impressed by the tremendous amount of talented musicians in Los Angeles. The jazz jam section was lively with the addition of a trumpeter, a couple of bass players as well as several drummers sitting in. They got down on several jazz standards that allowed each guest musician to stretch out.

Sunday Jazz at Ora will lead up to the 5th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (rooftop parking deck), 3650 W. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. 90008.

The Leimert Park Jazz Festival is Executive Produced by Diane Robertson in association with The World Stage.

Drum roll please… the wait is over. The lineup for the 5th Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival was announced on Thursday, May 30th. The stellar lineup of renowned musicians for the 5th annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival consists of Stanley Jordan Trio, Billy Childs Trio, Gilbert Castellanos Quintet, Justo Almario’s Afro Colombia Ensemble plus emerging artists… Chris Powe Quartet and Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center Jazz Band with special guests Noland Shaheed on trumpet and George Bohanon on trombone.

You don’t want to miss this milestone celebration of Jazz, Community, and Culture. For more information about the lineup, to purchase VIP tickets, and other pertinent information, please visit https://www.leimertparkjazzfestival.org, and don’t forget to follow the Leimert Park Jazz Festival on Facebook and Instagram. Finally, sign up for the newsletter for updates about Sunday Jazz at Ora, the Leimert Jazz Festival, and other events produced by the Leimert Park Jazz Festival.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

