Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video
By Fisher Jack
Sean Diddy Combs gives speech at Howard University - screenshot
Sean Diddy Combs gives speech at Howard University – screenshot

*Howard ain’t havin’ it. On Friday the DC-based university announced that it’s revoking the honorary degree awarded to Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2014. The decision follows the release of a 2016 video that shows Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The university’s board of trustees voted unanimously to rescind the degree, citing behavior that’s “fundamentally incompatible with Howard University‘s core values and beliefs.”

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” the board’s statement read. “The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

The disturbing video, which surfaced last month, shows Combs running out of a hotel room in a towel and chasing Ventura toward the elevator. He is seen grabbing her by the back of the neck, throwing her on the floor, kicking her, shoving her, and dragging her by her sweatshirt. Later in the footage, he returns to kick her again and throws an object from a nearby table at her.

In addition to revoking the honorary degree, the trustees’ statement noted that Howard University would terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Combs. This action disbands the scholarship established in his name, returns his $1 million contribution (money he’ll NEED for legal fees), and cancels a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

The statement clarified that no payments toward the 2023 pledge had been made, thus no funds needed to be returned. Diddy attended Howard University from 1987 to 1989.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said in an apology video on Instagram. “I was messed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

Combs and Ventura were romantically linked for over a decade. Last November, Ventura accused the rapper of repeatedly raping and physically abusing her during their on-again, off-again relationship. The lawsuit, which also named Combs’ label, Bad Boy Records, and Sony Music, claimed that Ventura was “trapped by Mr. Combs in a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.”

They settled the case shortly after it was filed, but Combs has since faced multiple new lawsuits this year, accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. He has denied all allegations. In March, his Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided by Homeland Security.

Howard University - Getty
Howard University – Getty

Howard University’s decision to revoke Combs’ honorary degree and sever ties underscores the institution’s commitment to upholding its values and taking a firm stand against interpersonal violence, regardless of the stature of the individual involved.

