Legal Analyst Says Evidence Against Trump in Hush Money Trial is ‘Insane’

*According to legal analyst Jonathan Turley, the evidence against Donald Trump in his hush money trial is “insane.”

After an inquiry conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump was formally charged in March 2023 for allegedly falsifying records connected to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, Newsweek reports.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, an allegation he denies. Trump claims the case is politically driven. He entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Over the weekend, Turley hit up X/Twitter to share a link to his article on The Hill titled “On Alvin Bragg and the art of not taking the law too seriously.” The column unpacks the first week of Trump’s trial and the alleged hush money payments to Stormy.

“The Hill is out with my column on the first week of testimony in the Trump trial. The premise of the prosecution always had that Rube Goldberg feel, but the actual evidence used to propel this ball through the machine is truly insane,” Turley wrote in his column.

“After all, the base charge is a simple misdemeanor under a New York law against falsifying business records…Bragg is vague as to what should have been noted on the ledgers for the payments,” Turley, an attorney and law professor at George Washington University, added.

As Newsweek reports, Pecker is a close associate of the former president and formerly served as chairman, president, and CEO of American Media Inc. (AMI), the parent company of the National Enquirer. During his testimony, Pecker said he met with Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 and agreed to publish favorable stories about Trump while simultaneously publishing negative stories about Trump’s political adversaries.

Prosecutors allege that the trio “orchestrated a cover-up” to interfere with the 2016 presidential election by hiding unfavorable information about Trump.

“Bragg decided to start with a witness to discuss an affair that is not part of the indictment. David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, had supposedly been paid to kill a story of a Trump affair with a different woman, Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model,” Turley wrote.

According to Turley, during his testimony, Pecker made the prosecution case “more convoluted.”

“Pecker added that Bragg’s star witness, Michael Cohen, commonly exaggerated and often became loud and argumentative. Cohen will effectively ask the jury to send his former client to jail for following his own legal advice,” Turley wrote.

