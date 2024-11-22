Subscribe
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio

Katt Williams - screenshot
Katt Williams – screenshot

*Katt Williams revealed in a new interview that he purchased a former military base which he intends to turn into a movie studio.

“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry. He can only do so much,” Williams told GQ of the project

Perry celebrated the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in 2019 and it is one of the largest film production studios in the United States.

Elsewhere in his GQ interview, Katt explained why he chose Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast for his tell-all interview. 

“Shannon is in the rare position where people aren’t sure where his allegiance lies,” he said. 

YouTube video

“People aren’t sure if Shannon been bought and paid for. Is he in the pocket, ’cause these n-ggas paying him, or is he really just a regular?” Williams continued. 

“There’s so many questions that it gives me the opportunity to allow this Black man to show his true colors, while I show mine,” he added. 

During his appearance at New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival, Williams confessed that he initially aimed to “kill the careers” of several of the popular comedians he called out during the podcast interview, such as Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and Rickey Smiley.

“I was trying to do something there that hadn’t been done,” Williams said.

“When I wrote it out I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about. It was so vicious I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so the comic I’m talking about knows I know your real story,” he explained. 

Watch his Vulture interview above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to ‘Kill the Careers’ of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video

