Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sues Kansas City Police for Abuse and Corruption

Jay-Z
Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

*Jay Z’s Team Roc, alongside the Midwest Innocence Project, has filed a lawsuit against Kansas City, Kansas, for allegedly violating public records laws. 

The suit claims the city failed to promptly provide law enforcement records related to decades of police abuse and misconduct, NBC News reports. It specifically addresses the Kansas City Police Department’s failure to release important documents about complaints involving current and former officers, following a records request made by Roc Nation in November 2023.

“For decades, communities in Kansas City, Kansas — particularly minority and immigrant communities — have been subjected to an alarming pattern of abuse and other serious misconduct by the KCKPD,” according to the suit, obtained by NBC News.

“Rather than promoting a culture of transparency and accountability, the KCKPD has a long history of turning a blind eye to (at best) and even covering up (if not worse) abusive and/or corrupt conduct by its officers,” the suit adds.

“This filing is because human beings with badges have betrayed the public’s trust … That type of behavior must be held to a standard,” said Team Roc’s managing director, Dania Diaz.

Jay-Z (Gaelen Morse-Reuters)
Jay-Z (Gaelen Morse-Reuters)

Diaz stated that the organization has received only three of the sixteen documents requested under the Kansas Open Records Act. The majority of the documents provided are unrelated to their inquiries.

Here’s more from NBC News:

The complaint against the Kansas City Police Department and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, alleges they have “stonewalled” the plaintiffs for almost a year. As part of its request under the Kansas Open Records Act, the plaintiffs said they were initially charged $2,200 in fees, which they agreed to pay.

But to date, according to the plaintiffs, the 225 documents provided are mostly personnel locator records showing officer shifts and assignments and a smaller handful consisting of training materials and department policies. There has not been one document related to “any complaint or investigation into even a single instance of misconduct by any member of the KCKPD,” as requested, the suit says.

In 2022, Team Roc helped initiate an investigation into former Kansas City police detective Roger Golubski, leading to charges against him for federal civil rights violations, including sex crimes against Black women and wrongfully convicting innocent individuals.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Unveils Merger to Create ROC Nation Distribution, Empowering Independent Artists

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks
News
KevOnStage Expands Career with Comedy Tours and New 'Churchy' Sitcom on BET+
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
News
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Katt Williams on Willie D Live - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio
Kim Foxx - Jussie Smollett
Legal
Kim Foxx Reflects on Jussie Smollett's Overturned Conviction: A Matter of Justice and Integrity + The Osundairo Bros. Weigh In | WATCH
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Crime
NFL Warns Players After Home Break-ins: Organized Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes | WATCH
Black Family in front of new home
Housing
Biased Home Appraisals Steal $150 billion from Black Home Wealth - Pilot Training and Education Program Brings Potential to Transform Industry
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
Pam Bondi (Tom Williams-CQ Roll Call-AP-File via CNN Newsource)
Politics
Trump Names Pam Bondi As His Pick for Attorney General After Gaetz Withdraws | WATCH
woman sleeping
Health
Older Adults Need as Much Sleep as Younger Adults, Experts Advise | VIDEO
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks
News
KevOnStage Expands Career with Comedy Tours and New 'Churchy' Sitcom on BET+
Jay-Z
News
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sues Kansas City Police for Abuse and Corruption
Jonathan Majors (Gareth Cattermole-Getty Images-File)
News
Jonathan Majors' Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit
Katt Williams on Willie D Live - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Purchases Former Military Base, Plans to Open Movie Studio
Kim Foxx - Jussie Smollett
Legal
Kim Foxx Reflects on Jussie Smollett's Overturned Conviction: A Matter of Justice and Integrity + The Osundairo Bros. Weigh In | WATCH
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Crime
NFL Warns Players After Home Break-ins: Organized Groups Are Targeting Pro Athletes | WATCH
Black Family in front of new home
Housing
Biased Home Appraisals Steal $150 billion from Black Home Wealth - Pilot Training and Education Program Brings Potential to Transform Industry
Denzel Washington - GettyImages
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington on His Faith and Marking 10 Years of Sobriety
Lamar Odom
Top News
Lamar Odom Created Khloé Kardashian Sex Doll for Mental Health
1 2 3 8,413
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram