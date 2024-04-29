Gucci Mane Disses Diddy on New ‘TakeDat’ Track | Watch

*Gucci Mane fans are not feeling his latest track, “TakeDat,” in which he takes shots at Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to Billboard, the rapper utters Diddy’s name on the track 119 times. The outlet writes, “No Diddy is a phrase that has gone viral on social media since the myriad of sexual assault and misconduct allegations have been levied against Diddy.”

Gucci’s visuals for the track recreate The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” music video, where Diddy is famously seen drinking champagne in a bathtub alongside his baby/fashion icon Misa Hylton.

Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, portrays Hylton in the “TakeDat” video while he mocks DIddy. In a social media post, Gucci called the track the “Hardest song of the summer.” Watch the video above.

GUCCI MANE

TAKEDAT

As MadameNore reports, social media users slammed the track on Instagram.

“Using Diddy as promo is insane mane,” wrote one user.

Another critic said, “The song is weak!”

A third chimed in, “Your sense of awareness is fucked Gucci no offense brotha.”

Meanwhile, Diddy is facing a slew of allegations that he sexually assaulted and drugged young women. In December, the hip-hop mogul denied all of the allegations.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he wrote on social media. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

