*In a milestone celebration of hip-hop culture and innovation, HOT 97, New York’s foremost station for hip-hop, announces a female rapper-dominated lineup for its iconic Summer Jam concert series. This is the first concert in the nation where the spotlight shines most brightly on the number of female rap artists commandeering the stage.

Scheduled for June 2nd, 2024, at the UBS Arena, this year’s Summer Jam promises to be a monumental event, paying homage to HOT 97’s legacy of shaping and influencing the hip-hop community. Leading the pack are chart-topping female sensations Doja Cat, Drake favorite Sexxy Redd, Lola Brooke, and up-and-coming fan favorite Dynamic 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter & Tata), Def Jam’s Connie Diiamond, 310 Babii, and Honey Bxby.

Rapper Remy Ma is a champion of female rap artists and has coordinated rap battles featuring women rappers. She told radio/TV personality in an EURExclusive last year:

“I feel like a lot of women rappers, they’ve been doing this for years, but they’ve never really got compensated for their work like the males. And as a woman of color, I know how we always gotta work a little bit harder. We always gotta do a little bit more to even feel like we’re getting equal treatment. “

While the ladies will be highlighted at the concert, big-name male artists French Montana, Davido, Fivio Foreign, are also set to grace the stage, promising a night of unforgettable performances and pure hip-hop energy. This year’s event will see A Boogie taking up hosting duties, while the legendary MC Big Daddy Kane will pay tribute to the late New York DJ Legend Mister Cee, joined by hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, Jadakiss, EPMD, and Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz. Mister Cee passed away last month from diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease. Thousands turned out for his funeral including 50 Cent, Queen Latifah, Fat Joe, DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Chuck D, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, and Memphis Bleek.

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is a cultural phenomenon that has continually pushed boundaries and shaped the landscape of hip-hop since its humble beginnings. As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, it remains one of the largest live hip-hop music and culture celebrations in America, uniting fans and artists alike in a celebration of the genre’s rich history and vibrant future. Tickets are available at HOT97.com and ticketmaster.com.

