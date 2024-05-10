Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Female Rappers Headline National Concert for the First Time
By Jazmyn Summers
0
Doja Cat - Instagram
Doja Cat – Instagram

*In a milestone celebration of hip-hop culture and innovation, HOT 97, New York’s foremost station for hip-hop, announces a female rapper-dominated lineup for its iconic Summer Jam concert series.  This is the first concert in the nation where the spotlight shines most brightly on the number of female rap artists commandeering the stage.

Scheduled for June 2nd, 2024, at the UBS Arena, this year’s Summer Jam promises to be a monumental event, paying homage to HOT 97’s legacy of shaping and influencing the hip-hop community. Leading the pack are chart-topping female sensations Doja Cat, Drake favorite Sexxy Redd, Lola Brooke, and up-and-coming fan favorite Dynamic 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn  Carter & Tata),  Def Jam’s Connie Diiamond, 310 Babii, and Honey Bxby.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: Sexyy Red attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Rapper Remy Ma is a champion of female rap artists and has coordinated rap battles featuring women rappers.  She told radio/TV personality in an EURExclusive last year:

“I feel like a lot of women rappers, they’ve been doing this for years, but they’ve never really got compensated for their work like the males.  And as a woman of color, I know how we always gotta work a little bit harder. We always gotta do a little bit more to even feel like we’re getting equal treatment. “

Big Daddy Kane Nearly Comes to Blows on Stage with Rapper Kamanchi Sly
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Big Daddy Kane poses backstage after the “J.Period Live Mixtape: Gods & Kings Edition” at Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center, on August 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

While the ladies will be highlighted at the concert, big-name male artists French Montana, Davido, Fivio Foreign, are also set to grace the stage, promising a night of unforgettable performances and pure hip-hop energy. This year’s event will see A Boogie taking up hosting duties, while the legendary MC Big Daddy Kane will pay tribute to the late New York DJ Legend  Mister Cee, joined by hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, Jadakiss, EPMD, and Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz.  Mister Cee passed away last month from diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease. Thousands turned out for his funeral including 50 CentQueen LatifahFat JoeDJ PremierPete RockChuck DBusta RhymesRaekwon, and Memphis Bleek.

Jazmyn Summers and French Montana (photo credit Johnny Nunez)
Jazmyn Summers and French Montana (photo credit Johnny Nunez)

Hot 97’s Summer Jam is a cultural phenomenon that has continually pushed boundaries and shaped the landscape of hip-hop since its humble beginnings. As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, it remains one of the largest live hip-hop music and culture celebrations in America, uniting fans and artists alike in a celebration of the genre’s rich history and vibrant future.  Tickets are available at HOT97.com and ticketmaster.com.

Jazmyn Summers - Instagram
Jazmyn Summers – Instagram

Interview/article by Jazmyn Summers. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram, and Facebook. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Sam is Stressing Over His Jail Sentencing | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
New Docuseries ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Now Streaming on Hulu | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Forget Kendrick and Drake – Now Shaq and Shannon Are Beefin’ + The Diesel Cuts Diss Track! | WatchListen

Beef

Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Apparantly Agrees

Sports

Ex-NBAer Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Scores 40-month Sentence Due to Fraud Conspiracy Involvement – Even Jokes About it | WATCH

Influencers

Twitch Streamer (Kai Cenat) Charged with Inciting A Riot After New York City Giveaway WON’T be Prosecuted | VIDEO

Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming