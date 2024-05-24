Thursday, May 23, 2024
Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley Faces New Dangers in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Trailer | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
*Eddie Murphy‘s iconic character Axel Foley is back in action in the much-anticipated sequel “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

The trailer promises a mix of nostalgia and new challenges as Foley returns to a Beverly Hills that has changed significantly since his last visit.

This time, Foley is on a personal mission: responding to a direct threat against his daughter, played by Taylour Paige. Despite her initial reluctance, Foley’s daughter teams up with him and his new partner, Bobby Abbott (portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Together, they dive into a dangerous conspiracy that threatens not just their lives but the safety of Beverly Hills.

Old friends Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) join the fray, bringing a sense of camaraderie and familiarity to the intense action. Directed by Mark Molloy with a screenplay by Will Beall and contributions from Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, the film promises the classic blend of comedy and action that made the original a hit.

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley Faces New Dangers in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Trailer - via Netflix
Eddie Murphy – Beverly Hills Cop – via Netflix

As Foley navigates the modern, more complex Beverly Hills, fans can expect plenty of chaos, property damage, and perhaps even a few bananas in tailpipes. Eddie Murphy in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” premieres on Netflix on July 3, ready to captivate a new generation while delighting longtime fans.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for 'Inside the NBA' | WATCH

