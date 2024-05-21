Dwayne Johnson is Unrecognizable in Gritty A24 Drama ‘The Smashing Machine’ | LOOK!

*In a stunning first look at A24’s upcoming drama “The Smashing Machine,” fans of Dwayne Johnson will be left doing a double take. Johnson, known for his imposing physique and unmistakable charisma, appears nearly unrecognizable in his riveting transformation into legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

This gritty biopic, directed by Benny Safdie in his solo feature directorial debut, also reunites Johnson with his “Jungle Cruise” co-star Emily Blunt. Blunt takes on the role of Dawn Staples, Kerr’s supportive yet struggling wife.

Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr features drastic changes to his usual appearance. The actor and producer is seen with facial prosthetics, a wig to replace his natural bald look, and the notable absence of his iconic tattoos. This physical transformation is a testament to Johnson’s dedication to authenticity, as he steps into the shoes of Kerr, a celebrated yet troubled figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Kerr’s journey from a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion to battling addiction and personal turmoil forms the core of the narrative.

Benny Safdie, who is known for his previous collaborations with brother Josh Safdie on acclaimed indie hits like “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems,” takes on a solo directorial role in “The Smashing Machine.” The project initially began in 2019 but faced delays due to the pandemic, reconnecting Johnson with Safdie and Blunt years later.

The film was galvanized back into production after Blunt, inspired by the 2002 documentary “The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr,” urged Johnson to pursue the role.

Johnson’s commitment to the film is evident in his remarks to Variety, highlighting his desire to explore raw, real stories and characters.

“Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting,” Johnson said. “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

The production is a collaborative effort with Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions partnering with Safdie’s Out for the Count banner, Eli Bush, and David Koplan. Though A24 has yet to announce an official release date for “The Smashing Machine,” anticipation is mounting for what promises to be a visceral and deeply humanizing look at a complex and iconic sports figure.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Donald Trump Wants Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debates