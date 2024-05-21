Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Donald Trump Wants Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debates
By Ny MaGee
Donald Trump Insists Joe Biden Take Drug Test Before Debates
Trump/Biden

*Donald Trump wants President Joe Biden to undergo a drug test before their scheduled debates next month and in September.

According to RadarOnline, Trump believes Biden was “high as a kite” during his State of the Union address in March. The former president made the remarks during his speech at a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“I just wanna debate this guy, but you know– and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump told the crowd. “I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite … I said, ‘Is that Joe up there?’”

Biden taunted Trump on X/Twitter, accusing him of avoiding debates since “losing two debates to me in 2020.” When he challenged Trump to another debate, the former reality TV star promptly accepted.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal,” Biden tweeted on May 15.

Joe Biden - gives speech on democracy and Trump in Phoenix - screenshot
Joe Biden – gives speech on democracy and Trump in Phoenix – screenshot

Trump responded to Biden in a post on Truth Social, writing, “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced — He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far.”

“It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to ‘Catch on Fire.'” He continued, “I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”

We reported earlier via CNN that Biden and Trump accepted an invitation from CNN to debate on June 27.

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,” Biden said in a post on X.

Trump later told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, “The answer is yes, I will accept.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Biden and Trump Agree to 2 Presidential Debates – First Set for June 27 on CNN | VIDEOs

