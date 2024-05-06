DJ Vlad Threatens to Contact Princeton to Get Black Woman Fired After Kendrick Lamar Critique

*Popular YouTuber DJ Vlad is catching heat on Twitter after he threatened to get a Black woman fired from her job at Princeton over a tweet.

It all started over Vald’s criticism of Kendrick Lamar’s latest Drake diss, “Not Like Us.” On X (formally Twitter), he wrote, “Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ needed a better mix. It takes away from the song.”

As Ice Cream Convos reports, Morgan Jerkins, a Princeton professor and the niece of music producer Rodney Jerkins, responded to Vlad, writing, “You are WHITE. This is a BLACK FOLK AFFAIR.”

Vlad responded: Wait, so a professor at @Princeton is telling me that a white person shouldn’t be allowed to voice their opinion about Hip-Hop? Is that how you interact with your students?

Morgan responded, “What I’m saying is that you put your opinion in a discussion that’s not needed. This conversation is and should center Black people, not you. And by the way, my students have more cultural competency than you. They actually know how to read the room.”

Good luck being a professor at @Princeton again. I doubt the university supports their faculty telling non-black students to shut the fuck up about anything Hip-Hop related because of their skin color. — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) May 5, 2024

That’s when DJ Vlad, a Jewish man considered a culture vulture of the Black community, vowed to contact the university to report Morgan for hurting his feelings.

“Don’t try to change your words now. I’ll be reaching out to @princeton about this on Monday,” he wrote. To which Morgan added, “Semester’s over and my contract has been completed. But thanks for trying to bully me out of a job for centering Black people because you got your feelings hurt. Very retaliatory, huh? Nice tactic!”

Vlad wasn’t done because he clapped back with … “It’s called a “permanent record”. Every university has one. I went to Berkeley myself. People spew ignorant & bigoted comments at you publicly and then act like they’re getting bullied when they get a response. Typical victim mentality. Go ahead and take that @princeton out of your profile, sweetie. You just admitted it’s not even true anymore. Lol,” he wrote.

“Sweetheart, before I was a professor at Princeton, I GRADUATED from Princeton. LOL So what is you REALLY saying?,” Morgan replied.

“Good luck being a professor at @Princeton again. I doubt the university supports their faculty telling non-black students to shut the fuck up about anything Hip-Hop related because of their skin color,” Vlad tweeted, promoting Morgan to respond, “Which is not even what I said.”

She added, “I find it funny that you specifically chose to respond to me, belittle my academic background, and threaten my job when others responded to you in much harsher way. Very interesting. And telling. But you got it!”

Vlad then called her a “bigot” and suggested she invest in “a burner account like all the other bigots do. That’s how they keep from getting fired.”

Black Twitter is coming to the woman’s defense, with one person writing to Vlad, “You make you live in from exploiting black culture. And because you were called out by a black woman, you want to ruin her career.”

Another user tweeted, “pay attention and watch whiteness work DJ Vlad was told this is a Black Folk Affair and his immediate response was to try to get a Black Woman fired because this was a space for Black people about Black people and him being told this isn’t for him means she needs to be fired.”

