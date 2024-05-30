Diddy’s Legal Team Responds to ‘Rolling Stone’ Investigative Report

*Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team responded to Rolling Stone’s investigative report on decades of abuse allegations against him.

The report by Nancy Dillon and Cheyenne Roundtree accuses Combs of violent behavior against women dating back to the 1980s at Howard University. The report, based on interviews with over 50 people over six months, includes commentary from Combs’ accusers, former friends, and Bad Boy Records employees, many of whom spoke anonymously.

One former Howard University student recalled Diddy’s then-girlfriend “would tense up” whenever he showed up to their English class to convince her to skip.

“He just had a weird control thing. I felt like she was fearful,” said the student, who requested anonymity, per Complex. The insider also claims to have witnessed Combs assaulting the woman outside of the Harriet Tubman Quadrangle dorm.

“‘Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her,'” the tea spiller told RS. “He screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she came downstairs,” said another student who witnessed the incident.

Bad Boy for Life. A six-month investigation by Rolling Stone. For decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs was hip-hop’s boisterous showman. Now, dozens of former friends, employees, and Bad Boy artists allege an abusive, violent figure behind the facade. Read: https://t.co/fmuhyrXaNH pic.twitter.com/FvuXLB3KiH — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 29, 2024

Another witness to the incident said the woman “was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, ‘Get off of her.’ We were screaming for her.”

“None of this was really a surprise for me,” said a Howard alum of the allegations against Diddy. “You’re already an abuser [in college]. You were already feeling you had to have certain power over people.”

Combs’ lawyers have responded to the pearl-clutching Rolling Stone report.

“Mr. Combs cannot comment on settled litigation, will not comment on pending litigation, and cannot address every allegation picked up by the press from any source, no matter how unreliable,” said Diddy’s lawyer Jonathan Davis to the outlet.

“We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction.”

Read the full Rolling Stone report here.

