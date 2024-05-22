Wednesday, May 22, 2024
‘GMA3’s DeMarco Morgan Shows Off New Bike Shorts with No Visible Bulge
By Ny MaGee
DeMarco Morgan - DeMarco Morgans Instagram
DeMarco Morgan – DeMarco Morgans Instagram

*’GMA3′ anchor DeMarco Morgan rattled his co-workers at ABC when the shared a provocative photo on Instagram last week.

We reported earlier that Morgan’s viral images show him wearing skin-tight biker shorts, which left little to the imagination and created an uncomfortable situation for ABC’s family-friendly corporate parent, Disney, sources told the NY Post.

ABC News employees attribute the controversy surrounding Morgan’s suggestive photos to a series of layoffs last year. According to The Post, executives responsible for overseeing the social media presence of the network’s on-air personalities were among those affected, and these key positions were not filled.

Morgan, who replaced T.J. Holmes after his termination for his affair with former co-anchor Amy Robach, shared new images on IG Sunday. The pics show him and trainer Eric Graham before the GFNY NYC cycling race. Per TMZ, “DeMarco and Eric dressed for the occasion, rocking black bike shorts … which didn’t seem to highlight his privates — unlike before,” the outlet writes.

Check out his latest Instagram post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DeMarco Morgan (@demarcomorgan)

Morgan captioned the image: S U N D A Y – 🚴🏾 I reached out to this great brother @champ3223 not long ago….and politely asked him to coach and train me so I could get even better and stronger on the pavement. He instantly said, “I got you bro!” And, for today’s first session we were supposed to ride around the city. But somehow we ended up on the George Washington Bridge and into New Jersey…😳🥴🤣🤣…. But I guess that’s what great coaches do 🙌🏽 they push you out of your comfort zone. I was doing moves I didn’t think I was capable of doing. Thanks Coach Eric. And, by the way…everybody knows this guy in the biking world. He’s the truth.

Meanwhile, Morgan’s colleagues have dubbed him “DeYummy” after seeing him in tight biker shorts last week, and his popularity is soaring online.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Controversy Surrounding ‘GMA3’ Host’s Tight Biker Shorts Blamed on ABC’s Layoffs

