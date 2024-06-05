Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

De La Soul to Premiere Exclusive Documentary on YouTube from June 7 to June 14
By Ny MaGee
0
De La Soul
L-R) Performers Trugoy, DJ Pasemaster ‘Mase’ and Posdnuos of De La Soul perform live on stage during MTV’s The Lair at the Metro Theatre on May 6, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images)

*Hip Hop pioneers De La Soul will showcase their highly anticipated documentary, Chapter 3, beginning June 7 through June 14 on YouTube.

The project will also stream on the band’s Facebook, Twitter and official website, according to a press release.

“Chapter 3 chronicles the iconic studio sessions leading up to the 2023 re-release and remaster of De La Soul’s catalog, one of the most storied music collections in hip-hop,” the release states. “These sessions marked the first time in almost three decades that Posdnuos, Dave, Maseo, and producer Prince Paul ventured into the same studio together in service of a De La Soul project.”

Check out the trailer below.

The doc “provides an intimate look at the creative process, camaraderie, and passion that has defined De La Soul’s enduring legacy,” per the release.

De La Soul
De La Soul

Fans can view the live stream presentation series, in different time zones.  The schedule is as follows:

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – 3 PM

June 8 – Sydney, Australia – 3 PM

June 9 – Chicago, IL, USA – 3 PM

June 10 – London, UK – 3 PM

June 11 – Paris, France – 3 PM

June 12 – Seoul, South Korea – 3 PM

June 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – 3 PM

June 14 – New York, NY, USA – 3 PM

On June 14, the documentary live stream will redirect to the official music video premiere of “The Magic Number” at 3:30 PM EST.

Per the release: “The Magic Number” music video is a riff on two dueling concepts that have long been part of the De La Soul brand: The Soul and artificial intelligence (AI). With their Artofficial Intelligence (AOI) albums, De La Soul proved to be ahead of their time, discussing the concept of AI and its impact on art. This video was created using generative art based AI to make uniquely timely. However, without the heart infused by the De La Soul members themselves, it’s missing the vital “Soul” element, revealing an important commentary on AI’s place in art.

De La Soul’s documentary and music video are part of YouTube’s FIFTY DEEP Music Class of 2024, a multigenerational grants program that champions and provides support for Black artists, songwriters, and producers in the hip-hop space, according to the news release.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: R.I.P. Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul, Dead At 54

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Jody Watley Dazzles in Stunning Performance ﻿at The Greek Theater | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming