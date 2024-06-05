De La Soul to Premiere Exclusive Documentary on YouTube from June 7 to June 14

*Hip Hop pioneers De La Soul will showcase their highly anticipated documentary, Chapter 3, beginning June 7 through June 14 on YouTube.

The project will also stream on the band’s Facebook, Twitter and official website, according to a press release.

“Chapter 3 chronicles the iconic studio sessions leading up to the 2023 re-release and remaster of De La Soul’s catalog, one of the most storied music collections in hip-hop,” the release states. “These sessions marked the first time in almost three decades that Posdnuos, Dave, Maseo, and producer Prince Paul ventured into the same studio together in service of a De La Soul project.”

Check out the trailer below.

The doc “provides an intimate look at the creative process, camaraderie, and passion that has defined De La Soul’s enduring legacy,” per the release.

Fans can view the live stream presentation series, in different time zones. The schedule is as follows:

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – 3 PM

June 8 – Sydney, Australia – 3 PM

June 9 – Chicago, IL, USA – 3 PM

June 10 – London, UK – 3 PM

June 11 – Paris, France – 3 PM

June 12 – Seoul, South Korea – 3 PM

June 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – 3 PM

June 14 – New York, NY, USA – 3 PM

On June 14, the documentary live stream will redirect to the official music video premiere of “The Magic Number” at 3:30 PM EST.

Per the release: “The Magic Number” music video is a riff on two dueling concepts that have long been part of the De La Soul brand: The Soul and artificial intelligence (AI). With their Artofficial Intelligence (AOI) albums, De La Soul proved to be ahead of their time, discussing the concept of AI and its impact on art. This video was created using generative art based AI to make uniquely timely. However, without the heart infused by the De La Soul members themselves, it’s missing the vital “Soul” element, revealing an important commentary on AI’s place in art.

De La Soul’s documentary and music video are part of YouTube’s FIFTY DEEP Music Class of 2024, a multigenerational grants program that champions and provides support for Black artists, songwriters, and producers in the hip-hop space, according to the news release.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: R.I.P. Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul, Dead At 54